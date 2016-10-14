Latest update October 14th, 2016 12:55 AM

Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One Cricket…Cole 93, Mc Intosh 50 hand St. Stephen's victory

Jequan Cole struck 93 while Joseph Mc Intosh hit an unbeaten half century to give St. Stephens a 12-wicket victory over Ketley Primary when the Georgetown Zone of the Scotiabank Kiddy Progression one cricket competition

Jequan Cole (right) and Joseph Mc Intosh

commenced yesterday at the National Resource Centre play field.
Cole struck four fours and 11 sixes while Mc Intosh hit one four and six sixes as St. Stephen’s finished on 162-1 in 12 overs in reply to Ketley Primary 160-4 off their allotted 14 overs. Odeli Straughn assisted with 14 not out for the winners.
Quancy Marks stroked 67 and got support from Ian Ward and Enoch Munroe both scoring 30 apiece for Ketly. St. Pius defeated West Ruimveldt by 10 wickets. Batting first, West Ruimveldt managed 39 all out in 12.4 overs. D. Harper made nine; A. Pereira claimed three wickets while Donna Lowe and D. Massey had two each.
St. Pius responded with 45-3 in eight overs. Donna Lowe got 16 not out and Colin Mc Donald 12. According to the competition regulations each team shall comprised of eight boys and six girls and each player shall bowl one over. If any team is all out before their allotted 14 overs expired they can choose to bat a second time, but 10 runs shall be deducted from their total. However, if any team bats their full quota of overs without being bowled out 10 runs shall be added to their total. Matches continue today at the said venue.

