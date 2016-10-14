IGG to commence on October 21

DOS Jones pleased with preparation

The 2016 Inter Guiana Games (IGG) is set to commence on Friday October 21 with host Guyana and Suriname battling for supremacy in several disciplines. The games will get underway at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with female

basketball from 13:00hrs followed by male basketball at 15:00hrs.

Simultaneously, female and male volleyball will be played at the National Gymnasium. The opening ceremony will then be held at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora from 19:00hrs.

On Saturday the National Gymnasium will be the venue for Badminton (09:00-12:00hrs), female volleyball (15:00-17:00hrs) and male volleyball (17:00-19:00hrs) while the Sports Hall will host Futsal (13:00hrs-14:00hrs), female basketball (17:00-19:00hrs), male basketball (19:00-21:00hrs). The track and Field events will be held at Leonora starting at 16:00hrs.

On Sunday, action will move to the National Aquatic Centre where the swimming competition will commence at 09:00hrs. Male and female volleyball will continue at the National Gymnasium from 13:00hrs.

Fustal, table tennis and basketball will be contested at the Sports Hall from 09:00hrs followed by closing ceremony. Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday Director of Sport, Christopher Jones said he is pleased with the preparation and expects a successful hosting of the games. However he added that his main concern is the attendance.

”As been observed in the past, a lot of fans don’t come out to these events which was evident when we hosted the CAC games. The facilities are up to standard and the advertisement’s has been good so we hope for a good turnout at the events,” he posited.

Some of the disciplines will take place simultaneously, but Jones feels that will not affect the attendance. “This provides a good opportunity for fans to choose which event they want to support.” Jones indicated that the hotel accommodation and meals have already been arranged.

The Director of Sport related that trials to come up with the various squads would have started a month ago and some of the organizations have already shortlisted their teams. He said hosting of the games will cost around $12M and there has been support from Digicel, Banks DIH, Impressions, E Networks, Woodpecker Products and Hit and James Radio. Admission to the various venues is free.

Jones informed that French Guiana will not be participating this year but he hopes they will come onboard in 2017. “We had serious difficulty is making contact and getting a timely feedback from them, we rather suspect that this is due to them having elections and there were some changes in administration,” he added.

Meanwhile, when quizzed about the Sports Policy, Jones pointed out that the NSC is currently working on same which is overdue and they will be meeting with Sports Minister Nicolette Henry later today to have discussions on it. His hope is that it would be in effect soonest.