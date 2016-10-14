Gold miner’s body found in shallow grave

Latest update October 14th, 2016 12:54 AM
The body of a 24-year-old man was found buried in a shallow grave at 14 Miles, Port Kaituma, Region One, on Wednesday.
The dead man has been identified as Abraham Mohamed Khan of Bartica.
Police suspect that the young man was killed during a robbery, since his motorcycle and other belongings were missing.
One man has been arrested as the investigation widens.
A police source explained yesterday that ranks received information on Wednesday that a body was discovered at 14 Miles, Port Kaituma. When the ranks got there, they found Khan’s body in a shallow grave. On examining the body, a wound was discovered on the head. It is suspected that the man had been struck with an object.
Reports are that the incident occurred around 17:00 hrs on Monday.
Oct 14, 2016Pallekele, Sri Lanka, CMC – Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall snatched a five-wicket haul and Test opener Rajendra Chandrika and wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton lashed their second half-centuries of the...
Oct 14, 2016
Oct 14, 2016
Oct 14, 2016
Oct 14, 2016
Oct 14, 2016
Oct 14, 2016
From the time the APNU-AFC Coalition came into power in May 2015, it should have carried out its moral obligation to... more
Any businessman knows that your clients are your number one priority. You look after your clients and then you take... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and Senior Fellow at the... more
By Adam Harris Adam Harris This past week the government announced that it was going to do something about the... more