Gold miner’s body found in shallow grave

The body of a 24-year-old man was found buried in a shallow grave at 14 Miles, Port Kaituma, Region One, on Wednesday.

The dead man has been identified as Abraham Mohamed Khan of Bartica.

Police suspect that the young man was killed during a robbery, since his motorcycle and other belongings were missing.

One man has been arrested as the investigation widens.

A police source explained yesterday that ranks received information on Wednesday that a body was discovered at 14 Miles, Port Kaituma. When the ranks got there, they found Khan’s body in a shallow grave. On examining the body, a wound was discovered on the head. It is suspected that the man had been struck with an object.

Reports are that the incident occurred around 17:00 hrs on Monday.