Latest update October 14th, 2016 12:54 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gold miner’s body found in shallow grave

Oct 14, 2016 News 0

The body of a 24-year-old man was found buried in a shallow grave at 14 Miles, Port Kaituma, Region One, on Wednesday.
The dead man has been identified as Abraham Mohamed Khan of Bartica.
Police suspect that the young man was killed during a robbery, since his motorcycle and other belongings were missing.
One man has been arrested as the investigation widens.
A police source explained yesterday that ranks received information on Wednesday that a body was discovered at 14 Miles, Port Kaituma. When the ranks got there, they found Khan’s body in a shallow grave. On examining the body, a wound was discovered on the head. It is suspected that the man had been struck with an object.
Reports are that the incident occurred around 17:00 hrs on Monday.

More in this category

Sports

Windies A eye win after dominating third day

Windies A eye win after dominating third day

Oct 14, 2016

Pallekele, Sri Lanka, CMC – Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall snatched a five-wicket haul and Test opener Rajendra Chandrika and wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton lashed their second half-centuries of the...
Read More
GFF ink 4-year contract with Englishman, Ian Greenwood

GFF ink 4-year contract with Englishman, Ian...

Oct 14, 2016

Azhar Ali hundred ensures tough grind for Windies

Azhar Ali hundred ensures tough grind for Windies

Oct 14, 2016

Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One Cricket…Cole 93, Mc Intosh 50 hand St. Stephen’s victory

Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One...

Oct 14, 2016

Beavers clip Eagles’ wings; Den Amstel win by WO

Beavers clip Eagles’ wings; Den Amstel win by

Oct 14, 2016

Caribbean Cup: Curacao, Martinique seal Gold Cup spots

Caribbean Cup: Curacao, Martinique seal Gold Cup...

Oct 14, 2016

Trophy Stall annual Golf tourney to be contested tomorrow

Trophy Stall annual Golf tourney to be contested...

Oct 14, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • UNDER THE CANOPY

    Any businessman knows that your clients are your number one priority. You look after your clients and then you take... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch