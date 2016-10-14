Latest update October 14th, 2016 12:55 AM

GAPF / Fitness Express Barbell Wars…De Sinco Trading, Trophy Stall & Pizza Hut chips in with sponsorship

With mere days away from the inaugural Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation /

Managing of Fitness express Jamie McDonald (left) hands over contribution to Navin Singh.

Fitness Express Barbell Wars to be contested at the Queens College Auditorium on Sunday, a number of other corporate entities have been showing tangible support for the effort.
Trophy Stall, Hut and De Sinco Trading are the latest to come on board in support of this initiative which has attracted a total of 25 athletes made up of veteran and young powerlifters, gym enthusiasts, cross fit athletes, weightlifters and bodybuilders who will be showing off their power and endurance skills as they aim to make their mark at this event.
All three entities have expressed delight at being a part of the event which will see athletes trying to out-duel each other in activities that also enhances their health.
According to the organizers, spectators can look forward to an exciting evening as the 20 male and 5 female athletes vie for top honors apart from trophies and cash in 2 rounds of competition. The first round will comprise of 3 exercises, squat, military press and power cleans at 20 repetitions each. The top 8 athletes recording the fastest times after all rounds are completed will advance to the second and final rounds where athletes will compete in deadlift and benchpress at 15 reps each and 30 second suitcase hold which will be done

Paul Adams collects Trophy Stall’s donation from their Rep. Ms. Alexis Barrington.

one hand at a time.
The top three fastest times will be declared winners. Weigh in would be done between 13:30hrs to 14:30hrs while competition will get underway at 15:00hrs. Tickets are $500 and are on sale at Fitness Express on Sheriff Street. Spectators can also pay $500 at the venue.

