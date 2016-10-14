De opposition mek Soulja Bai talk and answer Eeself

When dem scamps been in power people believe that voting fuh de coalition would bring about a change.

De way things going, it seems as if nutten change. All de politicians in Guyana is de same. Wha happen in parliament yesterday reinforce that we have li’l children running de country.

De other day Soulja Bai tek action against Carvil Donkey and Jagdeo decide to boycott Parliament.

He follow Rohee and he criticizing everything that de government do. Suh he seh that Soulja Bai was wrang and like a hooman ee stamp ee foot and seh that ee ain’t going to hear Soulja Bai talk.

Is de same thing he and ee colleagues do when was de investiture ceremony. “I am not talking to you so I am not coming to you party.”

When Soulja Bai and Rum Jattan was in de opposition was de same thing. Dem never go to an investiture ceremony and Jagdeo never give dem a national award.

Donald Dumb invite Soulja Bai to a meeting and de man refuse to turn up because de meeting was to be at Freedom House. When Donald shift de meeting to Ohh Pee Soulja Bai refuse to go because he seh that he ain’t no toy. Was excuse and game dem playing. Is de same thing going on now.

Dem boys plan to change all of dem. Dem gun look fuh some Pastors, Pandits and Moulvis. De problem is that dem boys got to recruit dem Pastors who don’t thief collection, dem Pandits who don’t grab women like Trump, And de only Moulvis dem gun tek is dem who don’t have beard.

And like Robin Hood everybody gun sit round a round table suh nobody gun be at de head or de tail.

De idea is to create a new culture. Dem boys don’t want to see no corruption. Dem see enough over de past couple morning. And one thing fuh sure; if people don’t vote fuh dem boys is because de people love corruption, scampishness and skullduggery.

Talk half and tell dem politician to get dem axe together to start chopping dem tree in de interior come next election.