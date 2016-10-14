Bel Air Lions Domino Competition officially launched

Country’s top teams among those expressing interest

By Rawle Welch

Recognised for its goodwill and service to humanity, the Lions Club of Bel Air in collaboration with the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) will be staging a massive competition on Sunday, October 30, at the Lions Civic Centre, Enachu Street, Section ‘N’ Campbellville, starting at 12:00hrs.

This disclosure was made during the official launch that was conducted yesterday, at the Lions Civic Centre in Campbellville. Among those in attendance were Club President Fazal Hamid, Lions SMV Naseer, Yogeshwar Ragbeer, Orlando James and Ramchand Ragbeer, while the GDA representatives included President Faye Joseph and Rodwell Philips.

Lion Naseer speaking on behalf of the Club first reminded those present about the primary endeavors of the Lions which is to extend goodwill to communities in need in addition to the organisation of sports and games as a specific project to generate revenue to give back.

”Every penny we earn after expenses we are bound to give back to members of the public,” Naseer said. Naseer thanked the GDA for offering its support to the cause by lending its expertise to ensure that the tournament is well run and in accordance with the rules that will govern the competition.

He closed by extending the Club’s support to the GDA should it request any assistance in any future endeavour. Responding on behalf of the GDA, Joseph said they were grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Lions fund raising activity and at the same time seize the chance to further spread the sport.

She reminded that since she ascended to the President of the organisation her promise has always been to advance the sport and take it to a higher level.

”I want to say here today that the executive of the GDA unanimously agreed to come on board since we are extremely supportive of such worthy causes as it represents giving back to the public, “Joseph stated.

In highlighting how far the sport has come, she disclosed that the World Body usually hosts an international tournament every two years and Guyana is always represented.

”The sport of Domino has certainly emerged over the years and has gained tremendous popularity in Guyana.” Joseph asserted.

Phillips in his remarks said it was indeed an honour for the GDA to be invited to be part of the Lions project and urged the hosts to ensure that it becomes an annual event. He revealed that since news of the tournament was released there has been a positive feedback from the Domino fraternity and this he added is guarantee that it will be well supported.

The GDA rep assured that the tournament will be graced by the presence of many of the country’s top teams including those from the corporate community and he anticipates a day of fun and success.

Lion Ramchand in closing also extended thanks to the GDA for accepting the invitation to assist the Club in its fund raising effort, adding that he hope it is the beginning of a strong collaboration between the two entities. He thanked the sponsors, Clear Waters, Colin Talbert Contracting Services, ART Sawmilling Enterprise, Hamid’s Hardware, N. James Consultancy, Creative Jewellery & Pawn Shop, Trophy Stall and others.

The winning team will receive $100,000 and a trophy, while second and third placed finishers take away $60,000 and $40,000 respectively, while a special prize will be given to the Most Valuable Player.

Registration forms could be collected from Faye Joseph’s residence at 1223 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt, Ramchand Auto Spares on Sheriff Street and Ray’s One Stop Auto Spares on Sheriff Street.

The closing date for registration is October 23 and contact could be made to Orlando James on tele#665-1235 or Rodwell Phillips on tele#686-0632.