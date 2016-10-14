Latest update October 14th, 2016 12:55 AM

Beavers clip Eagles’ wings; Den Amstel win by WO

Oct 14, 2016 Sports 0

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…

Beavers FC ballers showed admirable resolve to erase a two goal deficit before storming to a memorable 3-2 victory over Eagles FC when competition in the inaugural GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Under-17

Game winner! Shaquan Richard (on ground) scores the winning goal for Beavers against Eagles FC.

National Intra Association League continued over this past weekend.
Battling at the Den Amstel ground, West Demerara on Sunday, Beavers seemed to be down and out after 21 minutes of play which was totally dominated by the high flying Eagles; but showed that they possessed the patience and desire as they stormed back to clip the wings of the Eagles.
Eagles had cantered to a 2-0 advantage on account of goals from Glenroy Duncan in the 16th minute and Mickele Small in the 21st minute. Up to that point the young Eagle were large and in charge but hadn’t the faintest of ideas that Beavers would have dominated the rest of the match, especially the second half.
Halving the lead was Beavers’ Shaquan Richard in the 28th minute, it was a goal that not only eased the pressure on Beavers but it also tilted the pressure on Eagles to defend their slim advantage.
Eagles just could not do that as, after the break, Beavers turned on a serious amount of pressure on the Eagles in drenching sunshine. Eagles just could not duplicate the first 21 minutes of the match.

Beavers scorers from right, Shaquan Richard, Telbert Baptist and Courtney Liverpool.

The young Beavers were on a mission to shut their opponents down and that they did in fine style in a match that was not played for the full 90 minutes. Drawing Beaver level in the 40th minute was Telbert Baptist who made no mistake when he converted from the penalty spot after one of his teammates was brought down in the box.
Calculated plays and excellent timing brought the winning goal when Courtney Liverpool eased past the Eagles defenders and the advancing goalkeeper to nudge the ball into an open goal in the 46th minute.
The goal completed a well scripted come from behind win for Beavers which left the Eagles a wounded unit. Den Amstel won via the walk over route from Wales United on Saturday. Matches would continue this weekend at the same venue.
Tomorrow from 12:00hrs, Beavers would be aiming to notch another win when they oppose Wales United while on Sunday, Eagles would be seeking redemption when they engage Slingerz also from12:00hrs.

