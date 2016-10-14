Latest update October 14th, 2016 12:55 AM

Auditor General finds “significant breaches” of FMAA, Procurement Act during 2015

The Auditor General’s Report of 2015 is riddled with cited instances of malpractice. Among those boldly highlighted were actions that violate what is stipulated in various pieces of legislation.
Specifically, Auditor General Deodat Sharma said that there were “significant breaches of legislation, especially as it relates to the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act (FMAA), the Stores Regulations and the Procurement Act.”
It was noted that the expenditure of the government was overstated by $2.5B in respect of 16 ministries, departments and regions due to breaches of Section 43 of the FMAA.
Section 43 of the FMAA states, “Except as otherwise provided in this Act or in any other law, at the end of each fiscal year, any unexpended balance of public moneys issued out of the Consolidated Fund shall be returned and surrendered to the Consolidated Fund.”
Sharma said that included in the overstated sum of $2.5B is the sum of $1.6B related to 1,784 cheques on hand at 31 December 2015. The report stated that of the cheques on hand, 946 amounting to $1.2B were in respect of the Ministry of Public Health, the overstatement also included the sum of $885.2M, representing unspent balances on 11 Inter-Departmental Warrants issued to the Ministry of Public Health by the 10 Administrative Regions which were not credited to the respected Regions’ Appropriation Accounts.
The Audit report noted that the Procurement Act was breached by 11 Ministries, departments and regions including the appointment of tender boards and basis of award of contracts among others.
Further, there were several breaches of the stores regulations. The Auditor General said that this occurred especially as it relates to the maintenance of stipulated records including shores ledgers, historical records for vehicles/equipment, and master and sectional inventories, among others. Moreover, the Auditor General said that some records were poorly maintained, in that, pertinent information was not recorded and in other cases, some were not even kept.

