Latest update October 14th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Auditor General decries “worrying” abuse of Contingency Fund to meet “routine” expenses

Oct 14, 2016 News 0

After years of bashing the former regime for the abuse of the Contingency Fund, the coalition administration has found itself guilty of the same transgression.

Auditor General, Deodat Sharma

Auditor General,
Deodat Sharma

This is according to Auditor General (AG), Deodat Sharma, who in his latest report criticized the Government’s advances from the Fund.
Sharma said that during the period under review, amounts totaling $799M were drawn from the Fund, by way of 24 advances. He said that it was disappointing to note that the advances continued to be granted, even though they did not meet the required criteria.
Kaieteur News was informed by the AG that he was left in a state of concern having learnt that eleven advances totaling $604M were granted from the Fund to meet “routine expenditure” for the year 2015.
Over the years, the abuse of the Fund was a topical issue for A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance For Change when the parties served as the Parliamentary opposition.
In fact, it was AFC Leader Khemraj Ramjattan who had emphasized on several occasions that the National Assembly is the first device or mechanism for which emergency advances can be protected from abuse.
The politician had asserted, “The (PPP) has been abusing its understanding of the criteria of an emergency under the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act. When we run to the Fund it is only to be used for emergency cases, like if there is a serious flood in Mahaicony and we need to remove citizens. Money would be used in that case.”
The Public Security Minister was also one who constantly called for sanctions to be imposed against former Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh for his abuse of the Contingency Fund.
Today, the Government now finds itself in the same boat as the former regime.

More in this category

Sports

Windies A eye win after dominating third day

Windies A eye win after dominating third day

Oct 14, 2016

Pallekele, Sri Lanka, CMC – Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall snatched a five-wicket haul and Test opener Rajendra Chandrika and wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton lashed their second half-centuries of the...
Read More
GFF ink 4-year contract with Englishman, Ian Greenwood

GFF ink 4-year contract with Englishman, Ian...

Oct 14, 2016

Azhar Ali hundred ensures tough grind for Windies

Azhar Ali hundred ensures tough grind for Windies

Oct 14, 2016

Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One Cricket…Cole 93, Mc Intosh 50 hand St. Stephen’s victory

Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One...

Oct 14, 2016

Beavers clip Eagles’ wings; Den Amstel win by WO

Beavers clip Eagles’ wings; Den Amstel win by

Oct 14, 2016

Caribbean Cup: Curacao, Martinique seal Gold Cup spots

Caribbean Cup: Curacao, Martinique seal Gold Cup...

Oct 14, 2016

Trophy Stall annual Golf tourney to be contested tomorrow

Trophy Stall annual Golf tourney to be contested...

Oct 14, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • UNDER THE CANOPY

    Any businessman knows that your clients are your number one priority. You look after your clients and then you take... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch