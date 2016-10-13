US$ 46.8M West Dem. Road Expansion Project…Commuters, vehicle operators complain about ‘poor’ traffic management

– Contractors insist measures in place

The US$46.8M West Demerara Road Expansion Project currently being executed is under fire by several commuters over the traffic management measures in place.

The project is being executed by means of a joint venture between Jamaica Construction Firm, Surrey Paving and Aggregate Company (SPA) Limited and its local partner, BK International (SPA/BK).

In the face of complaints about the “poor” traffic measures in place, contact was made with the SPA/BK Office in Leonora, West Coast Demerara where a representative of the joint venture insisted that measures are in place.

This individual while admitting that more collaboration is needed between the contractors and vehicle operators, most of the unfortunate events being experienced by vehicle operators are self-inflicted.

The representative stated that it is extremely difficult to manage the traffic when drivers, especially minibus drivers, are blatantly ignoring the measures that are in place.

This, she added, is occurring despite the consultations, meetings and outreaches held in the past to educate vehicle operators about utilising the network.

The representative added that the contractors are collaborating with the Guyana Police Force and the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to tackle recalcitrant vehicle operators.

Systems are in place now where drivers who break the rules are documented and the information is handed over to the authorities.

Commuters reported that the crusher-run on the road is being placed on several areas for prolonged periods of time resulting in damages to vehicles. They also complained about the lack of “proper” alternative routes which they say are putting strain on their vehicles.

The representative contended that crusher-run has to be present on the sites for two to four days as part of the construction procedures and the alternative routes that are indentified for use, are upgraded to handle the flow of traffic with ‘flaggers’ directing the traffic.

Advance warning signs with reflective material are also in place to warn drivers of upcoming diversions, the representative said.

Dust Control

Meanwhile, the issue of dust pollution from the construction is irking residents, especially in the Windsor Forest community.

During a visit to the area yesterday, trailers being drawn by tractors were seen traversing the area with large tanks of water soaking the materials. This was only seen at sites where active road works are being conducted.

In some areas where works were not being carried out, there was some dust pollution. The representative said that in those areas, dust pollution is as a result of the pipes being laid on the shoulders of the road.

Kaieteur News understands that this aspect of the project was sub-contracted to small contractors making these contractors responsible for addressing the dust problem.

On November 22, 2014, Government formally signed the multimillion-dollar contract with several contractors being awarded contracts for specific aspects of the project.

Recent reports indicated that BK International was not qualified to carry out the works by itself thus the joint venture enabled the company to take part in the project. Together, both companies qualified for this specific component of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB)-funded Project.

This component entails the improvement of approximately 30.7 km of the West Coast Demerara Road from Vreed-en-Hoop to Hydronie.

This aspect of the project includes pavement rehabilitation, road widening for the separation of pedestrians and cyclists from motorized traffic, installation of traffic signs and road markings, provision of additional highway lights, extension and repairs to culverts and relocation of the utilities.

Since the commencement of the project last year, much scrutiny had followed particularly about a foreign company’s involvement in the undertaking coupled with assertions that the Jamaican company was “kicking back” whilst BK was doing all the heavy lifting.

Former Minister of Public Works, Robeson Benn, under whose mandate the project received the green light, had explained in 2014, that the Government of Guyana and Caribbean Development Bank on February 25, 2013, signed a Loan Agreement and a Grant Agreement totalling US$34,2M and US$200,000 respectively.

The funds from those agreements, he had stated, would go towards the project. It is still unclear how much money Guyana has injected into the project.

One component comprises a School Road Safety Awareness Programme that was undertaken by TRL Limited at a cost of US$252,107.

Another component was carried out by Geo Tech Vision Guyana Inc., at a cost of US$86,500. This aspect came to an end some months ago and aided in road safety and drivers’ education sessions being given to residents of communities served by the network.