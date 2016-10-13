Soulja Bai get a stand and Jagdeo vex

People can’t tie bundle wid dem politician in dis country. Dem is a bundle of scamps. One thing good today and tomorrow de same thing bad.

Carvil Duncan deh before de court fuh tekking money wha is not he own. A magistrate got to try him. This is de same man who sit down at de helm of de Judicial Service Commission wha got to appoint or promote de same magistrates or judges who got to try him.

Dem boys want to know wha kind of justice you can get here. All over de world when you get charge you got to come off de wuk till de case done. But wid Guyana politicians, especially de Pee Pee Pee, dem believe that you should stay on de job and even threaten de very magistrate who trying you like how Wordsworth was investigated.

De man find him skullduggery and recommend that he get charge. Instead de Pee Pee Pee knock off de man fuh finding Wordsworth guilty of criminality. In this case de magistrate or judge who find Carvil guilty might face de same fate from Carvil.

Dem boys agree wid Soulja Bai and dem couldn’t agree wid him more fuh de stance he tek against Carvil. He show that he using something to tek a stand or get a stand. And Jagdeo, that scamp, vex.

He even mek de whole Pee Pee Pee get vex wid Soulja Bai fuh sending off Carvil and dem intend to boycott him today in Parliament fuh de action he tek.

Dem didn’t get vex wid Babbie, not Jagdeo best friend but Rob de Earth best friend, who do de gods at de Gold Board and never get charge. He forge de Bank of Guyana man signature, and that is only a part of de scampishness he was involved in.

Dem boys hear he do plenty other things. He even knock off Balram, de head, and blame de Board. He behave just like Lou Crass, from GRA who knock off a man and blame de Board.

Now de Pee Pee Pee promoting this second Babbie to President of de Oil and Gas Association. Dem boys seh it is a case of embracing de scamps and vex wid de people who dealing properly wid dem.

Talk half and wait fuh more revelation on Babbie and de Crass.