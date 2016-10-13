Social Protection staffers being trained in phone etiquette, customer satisfaction

Developing positive attitudes at work to ensure client satisfaction is the focus of a staff development training being hosted by the Ministry of Social Protection.

The training began yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue.

It is being facilitated by Human Resources Professional, Audrey Williams, for the Ministry’s front desk staff to boost their customer service skills.

Among the staff benefitting are those from The Palms Geriatric Institution, the Child Protection Agency, the Labour Department in Region Six, the Hugo Chavez Centre for Reintegration and Rehabilitation, and the Accounts and Management Information Systems Departments.

According to the ministry, the training session focuses on customers’ needs, care and satisfaction; handling dissatisfied customers; techniques for customer service; telephone etiquette; and interpersonal skills.

According to Principal Personnel Officer, Shelton Daniels, the training session “is part of the Ministry’s continuous staff development programme for front desk officers who primarily deal with members of the public.”

According to the ministry, it is a service-oriented one and staffers often have to interface with clients in difficult situations. It is expected that this training will enhance their capabilities and improve the quality of service the ministry offers to the public.