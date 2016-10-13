Latest update October 13th, 2016 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Social Protection staffers being trained in phone etiquette, customer satisfaction

Oct 13, 2016 News 0

Developing positive attitudes at work to ensure client satisfaction is the focus of a staff development training being hosted by the Ministry of Social Protection. btrew
The training began yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue.
It is being facilitated by Human Resources Professional, Audrey Williams, for the Ministry’s front desk staff to boost their customer service skills.
Among the staff benefitting are those from The Palms Geriatric Institution, the Child Protection Agency, the Labour Department in Region Six, the Hugo Chavez Centre for Reintegration and Rehabilitation, and the Accounts and Management Information Systems Departments.
According to the ministry, the training session focuses on customers’ needs, care and satisfaction; handling dissatisfied customers; techniques for customer service; telephone etiquette; and interpersonal skills.
According to Principal Personnel Officer, Shelton Daniels, the training session “is part of the Ministry’s continuous staff development programme for front desk officers who primarily deal with members of the public.”
According to the ministry, it is a service-oriented one and staffers often have to interface with clients in difficult situations. It is expected that this training will enhance their capabilities and improve the quality of service the ministry offers to the public.

More in this category

Sports

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016

Oct 12, 2016

Courageous 10-man Golden Jaguars fall to Reggae Boyz 2-4 in extra time at Leonora By Franklin Wilson A spirited performance from Guyana’s Golden Jaguars was not enough to deny defending Caribbean...
Read More
Johnson wants better Club structure in E/Bank E’bo

Johnson wants better Club structure in E/Bank...

Oct 12, 2016

GCB’s 3-Day League review…

GCB’s 3-Day League review…

Oct 12, 2016

Jaguars’ three-day league- a wonderful initiative, but senior players should lead by example

Jaguars’ three-day league- a wonderful...

Oct 12, 2016

Richard Ishmael, St. John’s College chalk up Inter-School athletics wins

Richard Ishmael, St. John’s College chalk up...

Oct 12, 2016

King Medas athletics meet set for November 13

King Medas athletics meet set for November 13

Oct 12, 2016

GRFU shortlists thirty-five for RAN 7s assignment

GRFU shortlists thirty-five for RAN 7s

Oct 12, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch