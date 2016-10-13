Shakeup in Linden as police commander, others transferred

Over the past nine months there were repeated calls for the removal of the Commander Snr. Superintendent Calvin Brutus, Inspector Chabinauth Singh of CID and other ranks from E Division but those calls went unheeded.

As recent as Thursday, there was another call specifically for the Commander’s removal. This time he received a call from headquarters, on Tuesday afternoon informing him that he was being transferred with immediate effect and to report to Brickdam on Wednesday morning.

Those transferred are Commander Brutus, Inspector Singh, Sergeant George and Corporal Kendall.

According to Snr. Superintendent Brutus, Regional Chairman, Renis Morian, and other councillors visited his office last Thursday over the arrest of a councillor.

The Chairman later confirmed that he wrote letters to President David Granger, Minister of State Joseph Harmon and to the Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan asking for the officers’ removal.

While some residents, especially those parents whose sons have been charged with various crimes and some leaders in the community are happy, others are not so happy.

There were those in support of the transferred Divisional Commander. “This man came to Linden and I saw a decrease in serious crimes.”

The transfer does not find favour with some of the ranks because according to them “Commander Brutus and Inspector Singh are our motivators. We need strong people at the top and that is what we had, now with them gone we will have to work extra hard and no strong one at the top to lead us.”

Inspector Singh will now be in charge of CID D Division West Demerara. Singh whose car, a AT212 PKK 5689 was destroyed by fire in the wee hours of last Wednesday morning believes it is the work of an arsonist.

Singh claimed that he was asleep at his Moraballi Street, Retrieve home when he heard an explosion about 01:00 hrs. “When I got up I saw my car on fire.”

Commander Brutus is replaced by Snr. Superintendent Fazil Karimbaksh and Singh will be replaced by W/Sgt. Scotland.