PPP to boycott President Granger’s address in Parliament today

The Opposition is expected to boycott President David Granger’s address which is set to take place today in the Parliament. The PPP made this decision known via a statement to the media last night.

The Party said that it is shocked at “the unfolding events in relation to Chairman of the Public Service Commission, Carvil Duncan.” It said that these events manifest the level to which the APNU+AFC Administration led by Granger will descend to assault Constitutional democracy. The implications and ramifications are deep and far reaching, the PPP expressed.

The PPP said, “Mr. Duncan is the Chairman of the Public Service Commission and is an ex-officio member of the Police and Judicial Service Commissions. These Commissions were established by the Constitution to create checks and balances against Executive abuse of power. They are independent and their officers are highly protected.”

The Opposition said that a few days ago, it discovered the President and Minister of State, Joseph Harmon invited Duncan to the Ministry of the Presidency and requested that he resign.

Duncan reportedly refused. As a result, the President, on September 15, last, established a Tribunal to remove him from office. “This Tribunal was established although certain criminal charges filed against Duncan are still pending in the court.”

The Opposition said that this tribunal is proceeding with its work although Duncan’s lawyers have indicated that it was set up in breach of the rules of natural justice and its work will violate Duncan’s constitutional presumption of innocence and is without due process.

The Party said that the implications and consequences, which flow from all of this, is not only destructive to the democratic ethos, but is a frightening unleashing of Executive power on a high constitutional office-holder.

In light of these very ominous developments, the Opposition said that it is impossible to sit through another lecture on democratic governance and constitutional propriety to be delivered by the President today in Parliament.

“As a result, the PPP/C Members of Parliament will not be present when the President delivers his speech in the National Assembly. We have done so before and on every occasion accorded him the respect as Head of State. But we must in this instance register our protestation,” it said.

The PPP/C noted, however, that it will be participating in today’s debate on the National Youth Policy, an important issue that will be up for consideration.