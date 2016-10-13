New Oil and Gas Association President accused of corruption at Gold Board

Citizens recently witnessed the establishment of the Guyana Oil and Gas Association (GOGA).

The body is one which intends to ensure transparency and accountability when it comes to the disclosure of all information and transactions related to the exploitation of the oil sector.

Leading the anticipated transparency and accountability drive in this regard is the Association’s President and CEO, Bobby Gossai Jr.

However, a damning forensic audit report on the Gold Boar prepared by Ram and McRae, Chartered Accountants, fingers Gossai in several corrupt acts. In one instance, Gossai is accused of being involved in a clear case of forgery.

The auditors said that during the course of their engagement, they were advised that the Board Secretary (who was Gossai), improperly lifted the signature of the former Chairman, Dr. Gobind Ganga, from one document and improperly used it in a letter purportedly from the former Chairman to the then General Manager. This information was confirmed by the Chairman and the then General Manager, Anataram Balram.

Elaborating further on the issue, the auditors said that in the course of their reviews, they were presented with a letter bearing the signature of the former Board Chairman, Dr. Gobind Ganga addressed to Balram.

The forensic auditors said that the letter allowed the General Manager to proceed on his remaining annual leave for 2014 which amounted to 49 days.

The Chartered Accountants said that Balram was required to resume full duties with the Gold Board on November 4, 2014 and was therefore on leave since May 2014.

Acting on information provided to them, the auditors were able to confirm that the signature of the former Board Chairman was lifted from another document.

The forensic auditors said that this is a gross act of forgery that should be pursued by the appropriate authorities.