Local authorities order halt to Samsung Note 7 sales

The Competition and Consumers Affairs Commission (CCAC) of the Consumer Affairs Unit (CAU), has ordered a halt in sales of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

The Commission has advised that all consumers with either an original Samsung Galaxy Note 7, or the replacement, to “power down” and stop using the device immediately.

The Commission also stated that suppliers must accept all returned Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices and a full refund must be issued to the consumer.

The CCAC indicated that Samsung on Tuesday issued a statement asking all of its global partners to stop sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note 7. The company has found several cases of Note 7 phones exploding.

The recalled devices have a 5.7 inch screen and were sold in the following colors: black onyx, blue coral, gold platinum and silver titanium with a matching stylus. Samsung is printed on the top front of the phone and Galaxy Note 7 is printed on the back of the phone.

The recall has been listed as compulsory and suppliers found selling the device will be in contravention of the Consumer Affairs Act, Part XI, Recall of Goods, and Section 82 (1).

A few months ago, there was a recall, and events have taken many different twists and turns since the beginning of September. The crux of the situation is that Samsung faced a serious issue with Galaxy Note 7 phones that have a high propensity of batteries failing, leading to personal and property damage. In the original, pre-recall Note 7, hundreds of phones worldwide have had critical failures, Android Central stated.

The phone was recalled officially in the U.S. once, and Samsung launched exchange programs in other countries. But the new models continued to see further issues, with replacements catching on fire early this month.