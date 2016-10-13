Govt., IDB recommit to Forest Carbon Partnership Facility project

In an effort to enhance Guyana’s response to climate change, the Ministry of Natural Resources, working jointly with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), recommitted to further advancing efforts on the Forest

Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) Project in Guyana.

Stakeholders, during the meeting held on October 5-6 at the Pegasus Hotel, were updated on the scope of the FCPF and the efforts of the Government of Guyana to establish an enabling framework and build the country’s capacity for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+).

A large section of stakeholders including non-governmental organisations, the private sector, the Indigenous Peoples’ associations, civil society and Government ministries, participated in the two-day meeting and benefitted from presentations on REDD+ and the FCPF Project and its objectives.

“Participants also actively engaged in robust group and individual discussions on various elements of the programme and heard from a representative of the Government of Peru on the development, process and challenges of that country in implementing its FCPF programme,” the ministry explained.

The US$3.8M grant programme is dedicated to addressing governance issues and building stakeholder capacity so that Guyana can be eligible to benefit from investments that would realise shared benefits for stakeholder communities.

The Ministry of Natural Resources is putting in place more robust institutional arrangements to engage all stakeholders and support the execution phase of the project to ensure successful implementation.