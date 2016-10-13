Four out of five people have visual impairment

– But prevention is possible with collaboration

Eighty per cent of blindness is avoidable. In fact it has been established that four out of five people have visual impairment that is preventable or treatable. This is according to information disseminated by the Ministry of Public Health and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to raise awareness about World Sight Day (WSD).

WSD is an international day of awareness held annually on the second Thursday of October. Today it will seek to amplify the global issue of avoidable blindness and visual impairment.

WSD is coordinated by the International Agency for Prevention of Blindness and visual impairment. The day’s activities are coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB). It became an official IAPB event in 2000 and has been marked in many different ways in countries around the world each year since then.

WSD is the focal advocacy and PR event for IAPB and its members and partners each year, which seek to emphasise that the majority of blind cases are avoidable.

WSD provides a platform for organisations to encourage governments, corporations, institutions and individuals to actively support global blindness prevention efforts.

The celebration this year will embrace the notion of “stronger together” which amplifies the call to celebrate partnerships and friendships.

IAPB urges focus on all the stakeholders who are important for successful delivery of eye care to consider all the various people who engage with eye care including ophthalmologists, optometrists, ophthalmic nurses, donors, patients, and others.

“Clearly, successes are made possible by the fact that these groups work together. The more groups that are brought together—the diabetic community, the irreparably blind, vulnerable groups, including those with other disabilities—the stronger the fight against blindness becomes,” stated a joint message from the Public Health Minister and the GPHC.

Local Activities to observe WSD will include the two entities collaborating to host a mini-exhibition. During that event, scheduled to be held in the East Street lobby of GPHC’s main building, key information will be displayed about the eye health issues.

Exhibitions are also slated to be held in other areas such as shopping malls, schools and there are plans for the GPHC Eye Clinic to offer Free Eye Screening for patients between 08:00 hours to 12noon.

Also to observe the day, local non-governmental organisation, Eye Care Guyana, and GPHC, have planned to host a World Sight Day Continuing Medical Education (CME) Session on Eye Care for Medical Professionals, Optometrists and Students on October 23.

These CME sessions will be done by esteemed Caribbean Ophthalmologists who will be in Guyana to organise the hosting of the annual Ophthalmological Society of West Indies (OSWI) in July 2017.

This will be the first time Guyana will be hosting this important regional event. Also the University of Guyana’s School of Optometry will be having activities on the Turkeyen campus. In addition to an Ophthalmological Conference, Optometrists including the Guyana Association of Optometrists, Courts Optical and Optique Vision Care will also be involved in various activities during this period.