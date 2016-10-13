Cop denies assaulting Jason Abdulla in Freddie Kissoon trial

Police Constable Keron Pickering, a detective attached to the Major Crimes Investigations Unit, yesterday denied that he placed a black bag over the head of Jason Abdulla, one of the three men charged with a 2010 assault on newspaper columnist, Frederick Kissoon.

Constable Pickering was called to testify on behalf of the prosecution, when the trial of Abdulla, Kwame McCoy and Shawn Hinds for an alleged May 24, 2010 assault on Kissoon continued yesterday, before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

According to reports, the trio is accused of throwing fecal matter into Kissoon’s face, when he emerged from Nigel’s Supermarket, Robb Street, Georgetown on May 24, 2010. It was reported that the men walked up to the newspaper columnist’s vehicle and threw the substance on him.

Based on reports, after the attack Kissoon managed to drive behind the perpetrators who ran north along Light Street then west into North Road, before entering a waiting motorcar. Kissoon reportedly tried to intercept the motorcar but backed off to avoid a collision.

Guided by Police Prosecutor, Shawn Gonsalves, the police witness told the court that he did not beat Abdulla, while he was in custody at the Criminal Investigations Department, Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

During his testimony, Constable Pickering recalled Attorney Euclin Gomes visiting Abdulla at CID Headquarters. The witness stated that after the defendant made allegations of being beaten by police ranks, he was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical attention.

Attorney Glenn Hanoman, who is representing Abdulla in association with Gomes, asked the witness if he observed any swelling on his client’s left foot. In response, the witness said he saw no injuries.

However, Constable Pickering pointed out that he never heard Abdulla making any complaints to Gomes, since he was in close proximity to where they were conversing.

Police Constable Kerry Joseph faced cross examination from Attorneys Hanoman and George Thomas, who is representing Hinds. During questioning from Hanoman, Constable Joseph denied being in the company of anyone who threw faeces on Kissoon. He said that he did not transport anyone who tossed the substance at the columnist.

According to this witness, some time after the incident he was contacted by Police Inspector Elexy, whom he said, put an allegation to him. However, he disclosed that he was never charged in relation to the assault.

In response to a question by Attorney Thomas, Constable Joseph said that he and Shawn Hinds do not share a close relationship.