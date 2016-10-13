Commander clears the air on Leonora pit bulls case

With many speculating that the case against Marceline Small, the woman whose pit bulls killed a man and attacked two others at Leonora, West Coast Demerara almost a month ago has been dropped, Commander Leslie James has reassured that the investigation is still ongoing.

Yesterday, the acting Commander of ‘D’ Division said that after the investigation is completed, the file will be sent for legal advice.

He explained that the police ranks will most likely complete their investigation today and the file will be sent off.

Earlier, there were questions as to why the ferocious dogs were not taken away from Small by the Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) after the vicious attack; however president for the organisation, Oliver Insanally said that GSPCA has no authority to do so.

Insanally explained that organisation is a ‘friendly’ one and does not have the authority to investigate or remove animals.

He said that the matter is one that the police have to investigate and if they are asked for assistance in removing the four dogs, then the GSPCA will help.

Small, the wife of Jarvis Small, who was sentenced to 96 years in prison for the 2010 murder of Neesa Gopaul, was released on $100,000 station bail.

Reports are that the dogs ran out of the gate which was left open on September 15, last and created havoc in the community.

It is believed that they first attacked Wilmark Adams, a GuySuCo worker of Cornelia Ida and Ramanand Bhikam, a security guard of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD) before killing a vagrant.

The vagrant, who has been identified as “Boxer” was found a few houses away from Small’s residence with teeth marks about the body.

From all indications, the man succumbed to the injury he sustained to his neck.