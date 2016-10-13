Body of decomposed male found at Craig river dam

Latest update October 13th, 2016 12:50 AM
Detectives were summoned yesterday to remove the body of an unidentified man from the foreshore at Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD), in the vicinity of Kingdom Hall.
When this newspaper arrived at the scene just after 17:00 hrs, police were waiting on undertakers from the Lyken Funeral Home to move the remains.
The body, which is of East Indian descent and five feet, four inches in height, is beyond recognition. It was clad in a three-quarter pants and a red jersey.
Reports are that the body was spotted when a man from the area went there to answer a call of nature.
