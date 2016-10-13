Latest update October 13th, 2016 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Body of decomposed male found at Craig river dam

Oct 13, 2016 News 0

Detectives were summoned yesterday to remove the body of an unidentified man from the foreshore at Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD), in the vicinity of Kingdom Hall.
When this newspaper arrived at the scene just after 17:00 hrs, police were waiting on undertakers from the Lyken Funeral Home to move the remains.
The body, which is of East Indian descent and five feet, four inches in height, is beyond recognition. It was clad in a three-quarter pants and a red jersey.
Reports are that the body was spotted when a man from the area went there to answer a call of nature.

More in this category

Sports

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016

Oct 12, 2016

Courageous 10-man Golden Jaguars fall to Reggae Boyz 2-4 in extra time at Leonora By Franklin Wilson A spirited performance from Guyana’s Golden Jaguars was not enough to deny defending Caribbean...
Read More
Johnson wants better Club structure in E/Bank E’bo

Johnson wants better Club structure in E/Bank...

Oct 12, 2016

GCB’s 3-Day League review…

GCB’s 3-Day League review…

Oct 12, 2016

Jaguars’ three-day league- a wonderful initiative, but senior players should lead by example

Jaguars’ three-day league- a wonderful...

Oct 12, 2016

Richard Ishmael, St. John’s College chalk up Inter-School athletics wins

Richard Ishmael, St. John’s College chalk up...

Oct 12, 2016

King Medas athletics meet set for November 13

King Medas athletics meet set for November 13

Oct 12, 2016

GRFU shortlists thirty-five for RAN 7s assignment

GRFU shortlists thirty-five for RAN 7s

Oct 12, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch