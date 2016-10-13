Latest update October 13th, 2016 12:50 AM

Armed bandits grab motorcar, electronics from Berbice businessman

Oct 13, 2016 News 0

A Berbice businessman and his son were on Tuesday evening robbed by three men,

The home of the businessman.

brandishing guns, at his Overwinning home, East Bank Berbice.
According to reports reaching Kaieteur News, businessman 49-year-old Deonarine Albert, and his 22-year-old son, Royaryo Albert, were returning home from New Amsterdam when they were attacked. The incident occurred about 18:30 hours.
According to Deonarine Albert, the men made their move as his son was about to close the gate after parking the motor car into the yard.
“When my son stretch to shut the gate, one of them lash he on he head with a gun and he fall down pon the ground.”
He stated that the other bandits turned their attention to him. He was pulled out of his motor car by another armed bandit.
“Another pull me out of de car and search me up and them tek away some money I had on me”.
Albert said that the men then entered his motor car and escaped.

The recovered motorcar lodged at the Central Police Station, Berbice.

Albert, who operates an electronic store, added that at the time the motor car had a quantity of phone cards, two laptops, four cellular phones and other items amounting to over one million dollars inside.
The motor car was later found abandoned in Stanleytown, New Amsterdam with the items missing. It has since been lodged at the Central Police station as police continue their investigations.
No one has since been arrested.

