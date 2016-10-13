21 percent decrease in serious crimes – Police

…67 firearm seized

The Guyana Police Force has recorded a 21 percent decrease in serious crimes at the end of September when compared to the same period last year, the police said in a release yesterday.

There was a nine percent reduction in murders, a five percent decrease in gun-related robberies, a 17 percent decrease in armed robberies where other instruments were used, a 15 percent decrease in robberies where no instruments were used, a 25 percent decrease in robbery with violence, a four percent decrease in robbery with aggravation and a 33 percent decrease in larceny from person.

There was also a 19 percent decrease in rape, a 13 percent decrease in burglary and 21 percent decrease in Break and Enter and larceny.

Sixty-seven illegal firearms were seized which includes 29 pistols, 21 revolvers, and 17 shotguns.

According to the release, the reduction in serious crimes is an indication that the strategies implemented by the police are working well.

The Force is confident that the strategies will continue to yield positive results and they are assuring all citizens that their collaborative effort in partnering with law enforcement is vital.

As it relates to training of police ranks both locally and internationally, 97 officers and other ranks benefitted from overseas training in all aspects of policing from January to September.

Trainings were offered in human trafficking for Judicial Authorities, victim identification, referral and assistance and public corruption and ethics.

The release said that the Cops and Faith Community Network (CFCN) continues to be of significant assistance to the Force.

In terms of Juvenile Offenders, the network has dealt with 389 males and 134 females who have been spared by the Criminal Justice System, due to their intervention between the Complainants and Reporters, Victims and Police.

In respect of Traffic Management, there has been an increase, in road fatalities, with 100 deaths recorded at the end of September, ten more than the same period last year.

The police Traffic Department believes that had it not been for the launch of “Operation Safeway,” the figures would have most likely been higher.

There was a reduction in serious and minor accidents by 12.2 and nine percent respectively.

“Traffic Enforcement is continuous countrywide with “Operation Safeway” already creating an impact on the operators of all classes of vehicles.

Special emphasis is placed on speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and the other areas of concern, in order to reduce the carnage on our roads,” the release said.