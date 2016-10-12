Soulja Bai screwing dem kantractah

Dem boys beginning to like wha dem seeing and wha dem hearing. Dem see how de govt manners BaiShanLin by tekking away three-quarter of Guyana wha Jagdeo, that scamp, give dem fuh nutten.

Dem boys see how Soulja Bai tek way Vulture land wha he and all get fuh next to nutten. Dem tek way de well from Babbie and that is only one of de many things he thief.

Dem already seh dem gun tek back de scampish contract deal that Dr Nutten try fuh mek something and end up getting nutten, just like he name.

Dem boys now hear that de govt buy over Dr Yesu shares secretly and get control of de Berbice Bridge.

Babbie and Jagdeo get a dose of dem own medicine. Everything dem do was in secret.

Guyana tek two years to find out that Jagdeo give Babbie de Sanata Complex fuh next nutten in 2009.

Seven years after de 2009 tek over dem now telling people that dem get de well in de deal. Soulja Bai order GWI fuh tek it way.

Before that, dem did tek way de title wha Joe Shan put round BK neck. Soulja Bai drag de title so hard that it bruise BK face and ee ears.

Dem boys can’t forget that dem clean up de entire country, from top to bottom. Georgetown so clean that nobody can’t find dem contract document and concession papers wha Jagdeo give ee friends and family.

Dem repairing all dem road in de city; dem put up arch, dem build up Durban Park and put Babbie pole wha he use to give Jagdeo, in de middle.

Dem tek way all dem drug contract from Babbie and dem end de Learning Channel wholesale robbery. Dem tighten up pun all dem kantractah and dem boys hear dem putting screw in dem behind.

De Chinee one who doing de airport; de Jamaicans who seh dem doing roads; BK who can’t done de East Bank road, all of dem get tighten.

Talk half and watch how dem walking.