Shot Charlestown robbery victim succumbs

Gregory Garraway, 25, of Charlestown, Georgetown succumbed yesterday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, nine days after sustaining a gunshot wound during a robbery.

The young man was shot and robbed of a gold chain while in the company of his brother outside the Dynasty Sports Club, Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 2:00Hrs on October 1, 2016. Garraway was at the time crossing the Aubrey Barker Road to make a purchase at a shop. A man confronted him and proceeded to relieve him of his chain.

A scuffle ensued and Garraway was shot in the chest. He then fell to the ground and the gunman made good his escape with Garraway’s chain.

Initially, the now dead man was taken to the Balwant Singh Hospital after which he was transferred to the GPHC. The police have not yet caught the gunman.