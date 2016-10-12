Latest update October 12th, 2016 12:38 AM

Richard Ishmael, St. John’s College chalk up Inter-School athletics wins

Oct 12, 2016

Richard Ishmael Secondary School and St. John’s College won Zone 1 and Zone 2 of the North Georgetown Inter-School Athletics Championships yesterday at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.
Richard Ishmael secured 495 points to win the Zone 1 track and field title, narrowly ahead of Chase Academic Foundation that finished on 480 points. Queen’s College was third on 368 points with Kingston Secondary School fourth on 328 points.
Marian Academy was fifth on 205 points, while Government Technical Institute ended sixth in the zone with 133 points.
Meanwhile, in Zone 2, St. John’s College won with 546 points ahead of Bishops’ High School on 517 points and Christ Church on 333 points. School of the Nations (209 points) edged Rising Star Academy that finished on 207 points for fourth place.
The ultimate showdown to determine the ‘Champions of Champions’ of the North Georgetown Zone will be held on Friday at the same venue before a team is selected to represent the Zone at the National Schools’ Championships in November.

