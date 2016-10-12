Man accused of $10M land fraud on bail

A 41-year-old man who is alleged to have swindled $10M from a man by pretending he knew a woman who had a plot of land for sale appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman, yesterday, charged with obtaining money by false pretence.

Rajesh Sahadeo, of Lot 58 Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown, denied that on September 7, at Georgetown, he conspired with another to obtain money by false pretence.

It is alleged that he obtained $10M by Republic Bank cheque from Lloyd Singh by pretending he knew a woman named Shanean Boston who was in a position to sell a plot of land at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara.

Sahadeo who appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts was released on $1.5M bail.

According to Police Prosecutor Vishnu Hunt, the defendant and virtual complainant are known to each other. He said that the claim is that Sahadeo brought a woman to him, for her to sell him the land. Hunt said that after Singh paid the money for the land it was discovered that the woman was not the owner of the land and that the land was not for sale.

Attorney Glenn Hanoman represented Sahadeo and petitioned for him to be released on reasonable bail. Hanoman told the court that Singh and his client are friends. He stated that his client was unaware that the woman was not the owner of the land.

The lawyer also told the court that Sahadeo is not a flight risk and that he had been reporting to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

Prior to Sahadeo being charged, Hanoman informed the court that he had been released on his own recognizance.

Hanoman begged for a reduction in the hefty bail sum; however the Magistrate declined the request and ordered the defendant to return to court on November 2.