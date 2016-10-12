Lesbian brawl lands one in jail and the other in hospital

The desire of one woman to end an intimate relationship with another did not go down well with her partner. The confrontation ended in a street fight. The brawl landed one in hospital and the other in jail.

Roshana Hunte, 31, of Lot 177 Bermine Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam appeared on Monday before Magistrate Alex Moore in the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court on a charge of felonious wounding. She had wounded Annalisa Giddings.

Around 14:30hrs on October 7, last, at Main Street and Lad lane, New Amsterdam, Hunte unlawfully and maliciously wounded Giddings, 24, of Lot 211 Koker Dam, Sixth Street, Fyrish, with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause her grievously bodily harm. Bail was refused and the woman was remanded to jail until November 3.

Inspector Godfrey Playter stated that the accused and the virtual complainant had been living together for over a year at the home of the accused.

Playter told the court that the accused is always jealous of the virtual complainant. They would usually get problems from time to time and end up in fights. Hunte would usually accuse Giddings of seeking heterosexual relationships.

Around 14:45 hours on the day in question they both ended up at a popular bar and were consuming alcohol when an argument ensued over a man.

Hunte is accused slapping Giddings across her face; she then pushed her to the ground. After which she picked her up and slammed her against a wall to which a sink is attached. Giddings sustained serious injuries.

She was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was admitted. The matter was subsequently reported and Hunte was arrested and charged.