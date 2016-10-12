Latest update October 12th, 2016 12:38 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lesbian brawl lands one in jail and the other in hospital

Oct 12, 2016 News 0

The desire of one woman to end an intimate relationship with another did not go down well with her partner. The confrontation ended in a street fight.  The brawl landed one in hospital and the other in jail.
Roshana Hunte, 31, of Lot 177 Bermine Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam appeared on Monday before Magistrate Alex Moore in the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court on a charge of felonious wounding. She had wounded Annalisa Giddings.
Around 14:30hrs on October 7, last, at Main Street and Lad lane, New Amsterdam, Hunte unlawfully and maliciously wounded Giddings, 24, of Lot 211 Koker Dam, Sixth Street, Fyrish, with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause her grievously bodily harm.  Bail was refused and the woman was remanded to jail until November 3.
Inspector Godfrey Playter stated that the accused and the virtual complainant had been living together for over a year at the home of the accused.
Playter told the court that the accused is always jealous of the virtual complainant. They would usually get problems from time to time and end up in fights. Hunte would usually accuse Giddings of seeking heterosexual relationships.
Around 14:45 hours on the day in question they both ended up at a popular bar and were consuming alcohol when an argument ensued over a man.
Hunte is accused slapping Giddings across her face; she then pushed her to the ground. After which she picked her up and slammed her against a wall to which a sink is attached. Giddings sustained serious injuries.
She was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was admitted. The matter was subsequently reported and Hunte was arrested and charged.

More in this category

Sports

Johnson wants better Club structure in E/Bank E’bo

Johnson wants better Club structure in E/Bank E’bo

Oct 12, 2016

…Plans to promote ‘home’ players with eligibility rule for EBECC tournaments By Sean Devers Chairman of the East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee (EBECC) 59-year-old Alvin Johnson, who is...
Read More
GCB’s 3-Day League review…

GCB’s 3-Day League review…

Oct 12, 2016

Jaguars’ three-day league- a wonderful initiative, but senior players should lead by example

Jaguars’ three-day league- a wonderful...

Oct 12, 2016

Richard Ishmael, St. John’s College chalk up Inter-School athletics wins

Richard Ishmael, St. John’s College chalk up...

Oct 12, 2016

King Medas athletics meet set for November 13

King Medas athletics meet set for November 13

Oct 12, 2016

GRFU shortlists thirty-five for RAN 7s assignment

GRFU shortlists thirty-five for RAN 7s

Oct 12, 2016

GCF National Junior Chess Qualifiers…

GCF National Junior Chess Qualifiers…

Oct 12, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Poor people are punishing!

    I do not know what is going to happen to poor people in Guyana. Things are becoming more difficult for them in Guyana,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch