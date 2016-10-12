Latest update October 12th, 2016 12:38 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

King Medas athletics meet set for November 13

Oct 12, 2016 Sports 0

The King Medas-Pansy Adonis Classic athletics meet will be2 staged on the 13th of November at Paradise Village on the East Coast. A variety of events would be staged and the organiser, Andy Medas-King, has indicated that there would be an increase in cash prizes across in every division. He noted that a new category has been added and that is the Teacher’s Category.
The teachers category will be a 2k race with prizes for the youngest and oldest teacher along with cash and trophies at stake overall.
“The King Medas-Pansy Adonis classic has grown over the years and as the founder and organiser I am happy to give back and at the same time welcome our nation builders the teachers,” Medas-King stated.
According to the organiser the route for the events would see the 1k starting at Enmore, which is for children 8 & under and 12 & under boys and girls. The 13-16 category is a 3k for boys and girls starting from Nabacalis, while the 17-20, male and female, seniors male and female, along with the masters male and female will be a 5k and that will start at Belfield on the East Coast of Demerara and they all will finish in the Paradise Community Centre ground.
“In trying to make this event better we are asking athletes to register early because the late start we get every year is something we want to cut out. Please be advised that the race starts promptly at 6:00am,” Medas-King informed. He is encouraging all schools to register for the event and come out and support.
The prizes range from lap top computers for the top athletes who did well in the CXC exams, 7″ tablets, SD cards, flash drives and also special presentation of running shoes.
Athletes and coaches need to walk with the results of athletes’ CXC and O levels exams.
Medas-King expressed thanks to the many sponsors for the event including Ansal Mcal, Fly Jamaica, Shelmac Photo Studio, Banks DIH, Sybils Bakery, Daddy’s Enterprises, Nostrand Ave Paint Shop and the hundreds of individuals who came out to support this great event.
Andy Medas-King is the father of talented young track sensation Kcaysha Medas-King who has been making a big mark on the US Junior circuit in the 10-12 years department.
More information can be accessed by calling 674-6328 or contact the organiser [email protected]

More in this category

Sports

Johnson wants better Club structure in E/Bank E’bo

Johnson wants better Club structure in E/Bank E’bo

Oct 12, 2016

…Plans to promote ‘home’ players with eligibility rule for EBECC tournaments By Sean Devers Chairman of the East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee (EBECC) 59-year-old Alvin Johnson, who is...
Read More
GCB’s 3-Day League review…

GCB’s 3-Day League review…

Oct 12, 2016

Jaguars’ three-day league- a wonderful initiative, but senior players should lead by example

Jaguars’ three-day league- a wonderful...

Oct 12, 2016

Richard Ishmael, St. John’s College chalk up Inter-School athletics wins

Richard Ishmael, St. John’s College chalk up...

Oct 12, 2016

King Medas athletics meet set for November 13

King Medas athletics meet set for November 13

Oct 12, 2016

GRFU shortlists thirty-five for RAN 7s assignment

GRFU shortlists thirty-five for RAN 7s

Oct 12, 2016

GCF National Junior Chess Qualifiers…

GCF National Junior Chess Qualifiers…

Oct 12, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Poor people are punishing!

    I do not know what is going to happen to poor people in Guyana. Things are becoming more difficult for them in Guyana,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch