King Medas athletics meet set for November 13

The King Medas-Pansy Adonis Classic athletics meet will be staged on the 13th of November at Paradise Village on the East Coast. A variety of events would be staged and the organiser, Andy Medas-King, has indicated that there would be an increase in cash prizes across in every division. He noted that a new category has been added and that is the Teacher’s Category.

The teachers category will be a 2k race with prizes for the youngest and oldest teacher along with cash and trophies at stake overall.

“The King Medas-Pansy Adonis classic has grown over the years and as the founder and organiser I am happy to give back and at the same time welcome our nation builders the teachers,” Medas-King stated.

According to the organiser the route for the events would see the 1k starting at Enmore, which is for children 8 & under and 12 & under boys and girls. The 13-16 category is a 3k for boys and girls starting from Nabacalis, while the 17-20, male and female, seniors male and female, along with the masters male and female will be a 5k and that will start at Belfield on the East Coast of Demerara and they all will finish in the Paradise Community Centre ground.

“In trying to make this event better we are asking athletes to register early because the late start we get every year is something we want to cut out. Please be advised that the race starts promptly at 6:00am,” Medas-King informed. He is encouraging all schools to register for the event and come out and support.

The prizes range from lap top computers for the top athletes who did well in the CXC exams, 7″ tablets, SD cards, flash drives and also special presentation of running shoes.

Athletes and coaches need to walk with the results of athletes’ CXC and O levels exams.

Medas-King expressed thanks to the many sponsors for the event including Ansal Mcal, Fly Jamaica, Shelmac Photo Studio, Banks DIH, Sybils Bakery, Daddy’s Enterprises, Nostrand Ave Paint Shop and the hundreds of individuals who came out to support this great event.

Andy Medas-King is the father of talented young track sensation Kcaysha Medas-King who has been making a big mark on the US Junior circuit in the 10-12 years department.

More information can be accessed by calling 674-6328 or contact the organiser [email protected]