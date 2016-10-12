Key Club raises awareness in Children with Cancer

– with the National Rugby Team assisting

The Key Club of Georgetown International Academy (GTA), President Gabriel Beharry-Strand, yesterday teamed up with the National Rugby Team in a tree wrapping exercise. The exercise was in support of kids with cancer.

This project was introduced about one month ago. It involved wrapping a cancer awareness banner around the trees that lined Main Street Georgetown.

The club was assisted by team members and the Manager, Robin Roberts, of the National Rugby Team. Roberts stated that the Beharry Group of Companies has been the main sponsor for them and it was just great to assist this cause. The Manager added that he has friends that are cancer survivors and that he really enjoyed seeing the young persons out supporting this movement.

This is the main project so far for this empowering group. Their main objective is to raise funds and awareness in kids with cancer for the Giving Hope Foundation. The Giving Hope Foundation mission is to help cancer patients achieve a sense of normalcy while battling cancer, and to assist them financially.

The funds would help the children go overseas for operations and medications. The club has raised $11M for the Hope Foundation.

The group walked from tree to tree along Main Street wrapping the cancer banner around them. Each person was given an opportunity to assist in some way.

The major sponsors of this activity were Continental Group of Companies; Sterling Products Limited; Beharry Group of Companies; Nalico, Nafico Guyana; Cummings Electrical; and Impressions Branding.

The Key Club was established four years ago by the energy-spirited Beharry-Strand. The club includes activities that aid the less fortunate and under privileged children. September last, they held an International Coastal Clean-up exercise and the Nickelodeon Day of play. This activity involved the St. John Bosco Boys Orphanage, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara and the Ruimveldt Children’s Home and Care Center.