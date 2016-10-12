Johnson wants better Club structure in E/Bank E’bo

…Plans to promote ‘home’ players with eligibility rule for EBECC tournaments

By Sean Devers

Chairman of the East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee (EBECC) 59-year-old Alvin Johnson, who is employed by GECOM as an Assistant Registration Officer, was also the President of Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) and Vice-President of the Guyana Cricket Board.

Johnson, who enjoyed a successful career in Teaching from May 1973 to April 2012 during which time he was Headmaster at eight schools, could be considered the most experienced Essequibian Cricket Administrator.

Last Saturday, Johnson, the Chairman of the Parika Community Playground Management Committee, took Kaieteur Sports on a tour of Cricket grounds in Parika, Vergenoegen and Tuschen.

The first round of an Under-19 Tournament at Vergenoegen was in progress and will be played every Saturday until November 11. This tournament is being used to select players for next year’s Essequibo U-19 trials.

Johnson also informed that the Annual 10-team Mohamed Memorial senior 40-over Competition will start this weekend.

Johnson noted that in an effort to promote home grown talent, it was agreed that in East Bank Essequibo Competitions, no more than four players from outside of the area (senior level) and no more than two (Junior level) will be allowed to participate, adding that they must be registered with the clubs.

Johnson, who said the Hydronie ground which has already been chipped, should be ready to become Parika newest cricket ground by this month. The ground is next to the Parika Market and shares the compound with the GECOM office.

The Parika ground, next to the Parika Backdam Road, has the best facilities on the East Bank of Essequibo with a concrete Pavilion, dressing rooms, a Bar, Toilet facilities, two concrete sightscreens and two stands for spectators.

This ground, like the much smaller Parika Back ground has already been chipped with rolling being the final stage.

According to Johnson the Farm Multiplex ground is ready but will be used for Football while Tiny Ruby ground is like a landmark spot and is ideal for youth cricket.

The Vergenoegen, Tuschen and Zeelugt grounds are the playable grounds in the area while the Parika ground will soon be used.

But Johnson laments that not enough Cricket is played on East Bank Essequibo while the excessive rain this year is affecting the preparation of grounds.

Philadelphia, Ruby, Farm, Parika Backdam, St Lawrence and Zeelugt are the six small grounds, while the Parika ground and the ones at Vergenoegen, Tuschen and one being developed at Hydronie for the first time are the large grounds on the East Bank Essequibo. There are also other big but less developed grounds in Tuschen New Scheme.

Johnson has lived all his all of his life at 13 Old Road Parika and says the NDC has all the equipment needed for Ground preparations including a Slasher and will be available to the EBECC once they are not in use.

“Mr Linden Fowler, an RDC Councilor of Region 3 and Vice-Chairman of the Hydronie/Good Hope NDC and is the main person responsible for most of the grounds of the East Bank Essequibo being presently developed. Of course he is getting full support from Regional Executive Officer Region 3 Denis Jaikarran who has to make the RDC Slasher and the NDC tractor available,” Johnson said.

“I am not satisfied with the state of cricket here. We need more support from the clubs. We have groups of players and teams but no well structured clubs,” Johnson stated.

Johnson reveled that every two years on the second Friday in November, the EBECC holds its AGM and Elections. He informed that because the GCB and its members are prevented from holding Elections by the Court following an injunction by the BCB, no ECB elections can be held for this term and the same persons will continue to run cricket until the injunction is lifted or the matter is settled.

“We have passed a code of conduct for officials and players. The final draft of the selection policy document will be on the agenda at the AGM in November,” said Johnson.