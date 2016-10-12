Herstelling accident leaves three injured

Latest update October 12th, 2016 12:55 AM
The number of road accident keeps increasing. A route 42 (East Bank Demerara) minibus was the latest to be involved in yet another accident.
At the time the bus was travelling to the city.
At Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, the bus slammed into the divider.
It was reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a utility pole.
Three persons were seriously injured. Leonard Henry, 41, Juing Hin Su, 52, and 16-year-old, Jessica Faywarnauth, a Fifth Form student of the Camille’s Institute, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, are now patients at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
They were among the passengers in the bus at the time of the accident.
Faywarnauth’s mother, who raced to the hospital, stated that she was still to see her daughter but she doesn’t believe the girl is doing so bad.
The driver of the minibus is in police custody.
