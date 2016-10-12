GRFU shortlists thirty-five for RAN 7s assignment

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) has announced the names of players called to training in preparation for the Rugby America North 7s Championships on the 12th &13th November 2016, in Trinidad & Tobago.

The players called up for training on Tuesday, Wednesdays, Thursday Friday , 15:45 p.m – 18:30 hrs and game practice on Saturday 14:30 hrs – 18:30 hrs and Sunday from 08:00 hrs to 11:00 hrs, at the

National Park Rugby Ground.are:

1.Richard Staglon

2.Ryan Gonsalves 3.Rickford Cummings

4.Ronald Mayers

5.Rondell Mc Arthur

6.Dwayne Schroeder

7.Claudius Butts

8.Godfrey Broomes

9.Lancelot Adonis

10.Peabo Hamilton

11.Patrick King

12.Avery Corbin

13.Blaise Bayley

14. Akeem Fraser

15. Ryan Dey

16. A. Jarvis

17 Kevon David

18. Troy Bascom

19. P. Joseph

20. K. Mars

21. Leon Greaves

22. Osei McKenzie

23. Grantley Williams

24. Jamal Angus

25. Jason Tyrell

26. Kevin Mc Kenzie

27. Rupert Giles

28 Dominique Lesprier

29. Vallon Adams

30. Daine Parks

31. Sean Phillips

32. T. Selman

33. O’Neil Charles

34. Cyon Kitt

35. Toby David

Head coach Kenneth Grant – Stuart

Trainer; Barrington Browne

Manager Robin Roberts