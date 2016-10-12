GRFU shortlists thirty-five for RAN 7s assignment

Latest update October 12th, 2016 12:38 AM
The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) has announced the names of players called to training in preparation for the Rugby America North 7s Championships on the 12th &13th November 2016, in Trinidad & Tobago.
The players called up for training on Tuesday, Wednesdays, Thursday Friday , 15:45 p.m – 18:30 hrs and game practice on Saturday 14:30 hrs – 18:30 hrs and Sunday from 08:00 hrs to 11:00 hrs, at the
National Park Rugby Ground.are:
1.Richard Staglon
2.Ryan Gonsalves 3.Rickford Cummings
4.Ronald Mayers
5.Rondell Mc Arthur
6.Dwayne Schroeder
7.Claudius Butts
8.Godfrey Broomes
9.Lancelot Adonis
10.Peabo Hamilton
11.Patrick King
12.Avery Corbin
13.Blaise Bayley
14. Akeem Fraser
15. Ryan Dey
16. A. Jarvis
17 Kevon David
18. Troy Bascom
19. P. Joseph
20. K. Mars
21. Leon Greaves
22. Osei McKenzie
23. Grantley Williams
24. Jamal Angus
25. Jason Tyrell
26. Kevin Mc Kenzie
27. Rupert Giles
28 Dominique Lesprier
29. Vallon Adams
30. Daine Parks
31. Sean Phillips
32. T. Selman
33. O’Neil Charles
34. Cyon Kitt
35. Toby David
Head coach Kenneth Grant – Stuart
Trainer; Barrington Browne
Manager Robin Roberts
