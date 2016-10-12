Expressions of Interest submitted to determine impact of Aviation Industry on the economy

Latest update October 12th, 2016 12:38 AM
During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Ministry of Finance, Georgetown, Expressions of Interest were received for a study to determine the impact of Air Transport on Guyana’s economy. The procuring entity was announced as the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).
|Bidder
|Amount
|International Air Transport Association
|US $97,100
|Oxford Economics
|US $50,000
Several contractors vied for the contract to construct a nursery school at Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara. The procuring entity was listed as the Ministry of Education. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $ 34.4M
|Bidder
|Amount
|Vision General Construction Services
|$27.7M
|Kares Engineering Incorporated
|$39.6M
|K&P Project Management Company
|$32.8M
|MVR Construction
|$32.8M
|Seon Smith Construction
|$29.4M
|General Contractors Company Limited
|$32.4M
|Nabi Construction Incorporated
|$31.1M
|Memorex Enterprises
|$26.8M
|Z&H Investment Incorporated
|$48.6M
|Randolph Taylor
|$28.8M
|Rafeek & Sons Construction
|$33.7M
|Mohammed Rahim and Son
|$36.3M
|A. Orgasein and Sons
|$28M
|Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited
|$30.8M
The Ministry of Education was also listed as the procuring entity for the construction of Carmelita Nursery School, Sheriff Street. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $35.6M.
|Bidder
|Amount
|Memorex Enterprises
|$28.1M
|A.Orgasein and Sons
|$28.6M
|Z&H Investment Incorporated
|$30.2M
|Kares Engineering Incorporated
|$39.2M
|Vision General Construction Services
|$30M
|Nabi Construction Incorporated
|$31.6M
|Randolph Taylor
|$28.5M
|MVR Construction
|$30.7M
|Seon Smith Construction
|$33.3M
|Eric Bess Construction Company
|$29.5M
|Compustruct Engineering Incorporated
|$33.9M
Six Contractors submitted bids for the rehabilitation of the Mabaruma Town Hall, Region One (Barima/Waini). The procuring entity was listed as the Ministry of Communities and the engineer’s estimate was announced at $29.5M
|Bidder
|Amount
|Aruka Investment
|$26.7M
|AAV Raghubeer General Construction
|$27.5M
|FS Construction
|$21.1M
|Builders’ Hardware and General Supplies
|$27.4M
|International Import and Supplies
|$26.1M
Tenders were opened for the procurement of a computer tomography (CT) scan machine. The procuring entity was listed as the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
|Bidder
|Amount
|Meditron Incorporated
|$177.7M
|Heratio Contracting Services
|$162M
|Biomedical International (USA)
|$203.7M
Tenders were also opened for supervisory services for the construction of pump stations at Lusignan, Buxton/Vigilance and Hope/Enmore, East Coast Demerara. The procuring entity was listed as Ministry of Agriculture- Agricultural Sector Development Unit (ASDU).
|Bidder
|Amount
|Caribbean Engineering and Management Consultants
|N.A
|SRK Engineering and Associates
|N.A
Tenders were opened for the construction and installation of pipe works and structure at the No. 66 Village, Berbice Drainage Pump. The procuring entity was listed as the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). The engineer’s estimate was announced at $49.5M
|Bidder
|Amount
|Memorex Enterprises
|$49.3M
|Nabi Construction Incorporated
|$47.4M
|Unas Civil and Building Construction
|$56.7M
|E.Shaw Mechanical Worshop
|$41.5M
|Ivor Allen
|$44.3M
|General Engineering and Supplies Incorporated
|$61.7M
|B&J Civil Works
|$41.2M
|F.Hussain Construction Incorporated
|$48.2M
|Alternative Contracting Enterprise
|$38.2M
|Rupan Ramotar Investments
|$47.1M
|Industrial Fabrications Incorporated
|$46.4M
The Ministry of Communities was listed as the procuring entity for several projects. Amongst some of these contracts was the rehabilitation of the Blairmont/Gelderland children’s playground in Region Five (Mahaica/Berbice). The engineer’s estimate was announced at $4.131.875
|Bidder
|Amount
|TBL Engineering
|$3.8M
|Alvin Charanmootoo Contracting Service
|$4.1M
|Gupta Engineering Services
|$3.9M
|Royal Contracting Services
|$4.1M
|Multitech Engineering Service Incorporated
|$3.6M
The contract to upgrade the Whim Community Centre Ground in Berbice attracted nine bidders. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $5.8M.
|Bidder
|Amount
|Dundas Construction
|$5M
|Gupta Engineering Services
|$8.7M
|TBL Engineering
|$4.7M
|AE&N General Contracting
|$3.9M
|Kaskon Engineering Service
|$5.4M
|A.Ramcharitar Construction Firm
|$6.2M
|Memorex Enterprises
|$3.8M
|Multitech Engineering Service Incorporated
|$4.2M
Tenders were also opened for the rehabilitation of bridges in Woodlands/Bel Air, Region Five. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $3.3M.
|Bidder
|Amount
|Alvin Charanmootoo Contracting Service
|$2.4M
|Adamantium Holdings
|$2.9M
|Royal Contracting Services
|$2.7M
|G.Singh Engineering Services
|$2.5M
|Gupta Engineering Service
|$2.9M
|Raj Civil Engineering Construction
|$3.6M
|A&A Engineering Services
|$4.4M
Also, tenders were opened for the rehabilitation of roads in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne). The engineer’s estimate is $46M.
|Bidder
|Amount
|H.Nauth and Sons Civil Engineering Contractors
|$41.5M
|E.Cush Contracting Services
|$70.5M
|Associated Construction Services
|$49.3M
|Gupta Engineering Services
|$52.7M
|B&J Civil Works
|$45.2M
|A.Ramcharitar Construction firm
|$47.2M
|KP Jagdeo General Contractors
|$43.1M
|BK International Incorporated
|$48.8M
|Memorex Enterprises
|$39.3M
|XL Engineering
|$44.9M
|J&R General Construction Service
|$39.3M
Tenders to construct a community centre ground and a pavilion at Barakara, Canje River, Region Six, were also opened. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $41.8M.
|Bidder
|Amount
|Dundas Construction
|$51.5M
|I. Ramlall Contractor
|$68.2M
|Builders Hardware and General Supplies
|$37.9M
|W&R Builders
|$31.1M
|Alvin Charanmootoo Contracting Service
|$37.4M
|Kascon Engineering Service
|$32.5M
Tenders of the rehabilitation of the West Indian Housing Scheme Access Road in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) were also opened. The engineer’s estimate was announced at $13.7M.
|Bidder
|Amount
|Associated Construction Services
|$14M
|S.Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services
|$14.M
|BK International Incorporated
|$11.6M
|Ivor Allen
|$21M
|H.Nauth and Sons Civil Engineering
|$12.1M
Finally, tenders were opened for the Rehabilitation/Construction of urban roads in Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Berbice). The contract was divided into two lots: Lot Six, the rehabilitation/ construction of a second Access Road at Amelia’s Ward and the rehabilitation/ construction of the Main Access Road at Richmond Hill, Linden. The procuring entity is the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.
|Bidder
|Lot 6
|Lot 7
|R.Jagroop General Contracting Services
|$35.1M
|$47.4M
|KP Thomas and Sons Contracting Services
|$29M
|$35.4M
|XL Engineering
|$28.8M
|$40.9M
|CB General Contracting Incorporated
|$34.3M
|$41.9M
|SYMS General Contractors Incorporated
|$28.8M
|$39.2M
|J&R General Construction Services
|$26.4M
|$36.5M
|Beresford Harry Contracting
|$23.3M
|$37.4M
|Bardon Contracting Services
|$27.8M
|$37.4M
|H.Nauth & Sons Civil Engineering Contractors
|$29.9M
|$41.1M
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$31.1M
|$42.5M
