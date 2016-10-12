DPP denies receiving police file in Sheriff St. fatal accident

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has denied receiving a file from police in connection with investigations into a Sheriff Street, Georgetown accident which claimed the life of four-year-old Ambeka Providence, last month.

Last week a senior police official had told Kaieteur News that investigators were awaiting advice from the DPP, having completed investigations.

In a release yesterday, the DPP said, “Pursuant to published articles in the Kaieteur News, October 11, and Stabroek News September 28 editions, reference to the Sheriff Street, fatal accident in which four-year-old Ambeka Providence was killed. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions herein state that the police file in this matter has not been forwarded to the DPP for legal advice.”

According to reports, Providence, her mother Abiola Trotman, and a relative were returning home by car on September 10, last, after visiting the Giftland Mall when tragedy struck. It was reported that the accident occurred at around 22:00hrs when an alleged drunk driver rammed a Toyota Tacoma (SUV) into a car on Sheriff Street.

Based on reports, Providence and her family were in the back seat of vehicle PMM 1426, which was proceeding south along Sheriff Street. The driver then stopped at the Sheriff and Garnett Streets junction. It was in this moment that the SUV, which was reportedly heading north on Sheriff Street, struck the side of the car. The four-year-old girl was flung through the window of the vehicle and onto the roadway.

She died on the spot.

The driver of the SUV has since been identified as 21-year-old Heeranand Boodhram, of First Street, Sachi Bazaar, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown. He has since been released on station bail.

Trotman, who was also injured in the accident, had told this newspaper that she made several attempts to get information on investigations in the matter.

She added that she had placed several phone calls and made numerous visits to the police station. The grieving mother said that she has also had no communication with the driver of the SUV, who was allegedly drunk when he slammed into the vehicle in which she and her daughter were travelling.

Providence’s grandmother stated that while she was in the vehicle with her daughter and grandchild when the accident occurred, she has no recollection of what happened. She said she has been reading conflicting reports in the media about how the accident happened.

She however added that the story being told by the SUV driver is a “lie”. “There is a God. You could run from man but you can’t run from God. Let him be truthful,” she said.

The woman added that her daughter still has not come to grips with the loss of her child and would constantly look at the little girl’s photographs.

Contrary to reports, Boodhram in an interview with Kaieteur News said that it was the car in which Providence was travelling that caused the accident.

Police said that a breathalyzer test performed on the SUV driver revealed that his breath alcohol content was above the prescribed limit. However, Boodhram has denied driving under the influence.