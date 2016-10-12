De Kinderen roads to be fixed

Residents of De Kinderen and neighbouring communities, West Demerara, highlighted their problems and shared their concerns with Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, over the weekend.

The main concern of the residents was poor infrastructural works. They said they have been neglected for the past two decades.

Melville Marshall, a resident, spoke of the deplorable roads. “I’m so disturbed about the streets from west to east. Very, very bad and it’s not good for any new model vehicle to pass and I have a new model vehicle,” he said.

Ramrattie Pitamber is a pensioner and a resident of Old Road. She said that numerous complaints were made to the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to have her damaged bridge repaired but nothing was done and this hinders her travelling.

“They had the bridge for the people to pass; they break down the bridge. I don’t know who is in authority and who is not but they break down the bridge and can’t replace it up to now,” she lamented.

Phylliss McKend said that poor drainage is causing the community to flood and this is affecting their livestock. “All the drains in the community need to look after. Every time we’re calling the NDC and them promising and nothing happening so now I would like to see the government do something for us,” McKend pleaded.

Other residents spoke of the absence of street lights which has led to an increase in crimes in the community. There was also an absence of recreational facilities for young people.

Residents said that the community had completed some projects through self-help and without assistance from the NDC.

Minister Basil Williams made a note of all the problems identified and promised to raise the issues with the subject Ministers. He promised to provide the residents with an excavator for the roads in the interim while other provisions would be made to have the roads rehabilitated.

“We will ensure we alleviate the suffering of the people. They have been suffering for years and this government will do the necessary. I was in Farm before and they asked us to drain the canal and I engaged the Ministry of Agriculture to drain from Ruby to Parika. That was done,” the Minister explained.

Meanwhile, NDC Chairman, Renjina Mahdeo, who took office five months ago, said outstanding rates and taxes amount to over $5 million. She noted that her office is working towards addressing the issues plaguing the community.

However, Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Three, Dennis Jaikaran, said that road works will commence shortly in the community.

Jaikaran pointed out that the area was not included in the 2016 budget but provisions were made for it to be included in the 2017 budget.

“This community has always been neglected but we will at least start some road works within the next two weeks’ time and we will see to it that the community gets all the necessary. Even the Health Centre will be addressed,” the REO said.