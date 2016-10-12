Barbadian jailed for cocaine strapped to body

Latest update October 12th, 2016 12:38 AM
The Barbadian national who was found with cocaine strapped to his body has been identified as Kyle Archer. He was on Monday sentenced to four years’ imprisonment and fined $30,000 after pleading guilty to having 914 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking on October 9, at Eugene F. Correira International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.
The custodial sentence was handed down by Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.
According to reports, Archer was arrested by narcotics ranks after he was found with the cocaine wrapped in undergarment strapped to his leg.
