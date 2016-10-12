Latest update October 12th, 2016 12:38 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Barbadian jailed for cocaine strapped to body

Oct 12, 2016 News 0

The cocaine that was found

The cocaine that was found

The Barbadian national who was found with cocaine strapped to his body has been identified as Kyle Archer. He was on Monday sentenced to four years’ imprisonment and fined $30,000 after pleading guilty to having 914 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking on October 9, at Eugene F. Correira International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.
The custodial sentence was handed down by Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.
According to reports, Archer was arrested by narcotics ranks after he was found with the cocaine wrapped in undergarment strapped to his leg.

More in this category

Sports

Johnson wants better Club structure in E/Bank E’bo

Johnson wants better Club structure in E/Bank E’bo

Oct 12, 2016

…Plans to promote ‘home’ players with eligibility rule for EBECC tournaments By Sean Devers Chairman of the East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee (EBECC) 59-year-old Alvin Johnson, who is...
Read More
GCB’s 3-Day League review…

GCB’s 3-Day League review…

Oct 12, 2016

Jaguars’ three-day league- a wonderful initiative, but senior players should lead by example

Jaguars’ three-day league- a wonderful...

Oct 12, 2016

Richard Ishmael, St. John’s College chalk up Inter-School athletics wins

Richard Ishmael, St. John’s College chalk up...

Oct 12, 2016

King Medas athletics meet set for November 13

King Medas athletics meet set for November 13

Oct 12, 2016

GRFU shortlists thirty-five for RAN 7s assignment

GRFU shortlists thirty-five for RAN 7s

Oct 12, 2016

GCF National Junior Chess Qualifiers…

GCF National Junior Chess Qualifiers…

Oct 12, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Poor people are punishing!

    I do not know what is going to happen to poor people in Guyana. Things are becoming more difficult for them in Guyana,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch