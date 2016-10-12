2005 ‘bow and arrow’ murder accused gets hung jury

After about one week before a judge and jury in the High Court, the trial of accused murderer, Alvin Gounga, ended yesterday in hung jury. Gounga was on trial for the murder of Desmond Henry which occurred at Five Star Backdam, Port Kaituma, North West District on May 14, 2005.

Following the announcement of the verdict by the jury yesterday, it was announced that Gounga, who has been incarcerated since 2005, will return to prison until his case comes up again for a second trial at the next possible sitting of the Demerara Criminal Assizes.

Gounga called “Orvin” or “Captain” appeared before Justice Roxanne George and a mixed 12-member jury at the Georgetown Supreme Court. He was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Dexter Todd.

According to the allegation, the accused is said to have shot Henry to death with his bow and arrow. The accused reportedly shot Henry following an argument over stolen gold.

Gounga was arrested shortly after the incident. He has therefore been incarcerated for the murder since 2005. At the beginning of the case, Gounga pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors Tuanna Hardy and Narissa Leander represented the state. At the opening of the trial, Prosecutor Leander advised the jury to return a verdict of guilty once they were satisfied that the case had been proven against the accused.

During the trial, the Prosecution called several witnesses. There was Detective Sergeant Emrick Winter, who read the caution statement of the accused.

According to the statement which Gounga gave police, on the day of the incident he was having an argument with his wife over the missing pieces of gold when his wife’s father (Henry) attacked him with an axe and a pitchfork.

Gounga said that at first the man advanced towards him with the pitchfork and after he failed to injure him, he picked up an axe. The accused said that was when he reached for an arrow and bow and shot at the man.

After two hours of deliberations yesterday, the jury announced that they could not arrive at a unanimous decision in relation to the accused person.

In light of the verdict, Justice George told the accused that he will likely face another trial.