Vagrant jailed for stabbing 11-yr-old

Carl Anderson Braithwaite yesterday began serving a nine-month-jail term for stabbing a child. He had appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to the charge of assault.

It is alleged that on September 15, last, on the Avenue of the Republic, Braithwaite stabbed the 11 year old causing him actual bodily harm. According to the facts presented by Police Prosecutor Corporal Sanj Singh, on the day in question around 14:00hrs, the Virtual Complaint was walking in the vicinity of Robb Street when the defendant walked up behind him and dealt him three stabs about his body.

When the charge was read to him, the defendant pleaded guilty.

The Police Prosecutor also told the court that the defendant is always in the habit of walking around and stabbing persons without a reason.

Magistrate Dylon Bess told the defendant that he should not be walking around stabbing persons because it’s a very serious offence.

The 31-year-old was sentenced to nine months in prison.