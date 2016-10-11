Stuck gold dredge cleared from Mazaruni River channel

Weeks after creating headaches for riverain residents, gold miners and others, a dredge which had become stuck in the Mazaruni River, Region Seven, has finally been shifted to one side, making it possible for boats to

traverse freely.

Reports are that workers from the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) were involved in the shifting of the dredge on Sunday, which is said to be owned by Crown Mining.

Residents said that the channel is now 90 percent cleared.

The removal of the dredge had also involved the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

School children and drug supplies to a number of remote areas were said to be badly affected.

A number of jet boat operators reportedly halted activities because of the difficulties of traversing around the dredge.

As a result, scores of school children and teachers from Issano, Kangaruma and Enachu were unable to traverse the area.