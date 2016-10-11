Stuck gold dredge cleared from Mazaruni River channel

Latest update October 11th, 2016 12:29 AM
Weeks after creating headaches for riverain residents, gold miners and others, a dredge which had become stuck in the Mazaruni River, Region Seven, has finally been shifted to one side, making it possible for boats to
traverse freely.
Reports are that workers from the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) were involved in the shifting of the dredge on Sunday, which is said to be owned by Crown Mining.
Residents said that the channel is now 90 percent cleared.
The removal of the dredge had also involved the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Ministry of Natural Resources.
School children and drug supplies to a number of remote areas were said to be badly affected.
A number of jet boat operators reportedly halted activities because of the difficulties of traversing around the dredge.
As a result, scores of school children and teachers from Issano, Kangaruma and Enachu were unable to traverse the area.
Oct 11, 2016-evenly split four titles in 2016 competition Kwakwani Secondary School continued its phenomenal dominance of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) on...
Oct 11, 2016
Oct 11, 2016
Oct 11, 2016
Oct 11, 2016
Oct 11, 2016
Oct 11, 2016
Why does the Government want to buy private land to expand the Attorney General’s Office? Why does the Government... more
It has long been believed that a Freedom of Information Act serves the best interests of a democracy by ensuring that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and Senior Fellow at the... more
This past week the government announced that it was going to do something about the poor performance at Mathematics.... more