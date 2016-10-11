Skeldon sugar worker dead after bee attack

Latest update October 11th, 2016 12:55 AM

A tractor operator is dead after he and his co-worker came under attack in Skeldon backdam yesterday.
According to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), the “unfortunate incident” occurred at its Skeldon Estate, Corentyne, East Berbice.
“At approximately12:25 hours, two tractor operators were harrowing a section of the cross dam in the Skeldon Estate Cultivation when a swarm of bees attacked them.”
GuySuCo said that Jeenarine Taijram, who was one of the operators, was later found in an unconscious state.
“…And with swift action by the Estate Management, he was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was examined and pronounced dead.
The other employee was under observation at that hospital and has since been released.
GuySuCo said that Taijram was 53-years-old and had been working with the corporation for 25 years.
“The Board of Directors, Management and Staff of the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. hereby express our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Taijram during this time of their loss. The Corporation is providing full support to the relatives of Mr. Taijram at this extremely sad time.
We will provide further details as more information becomes available,” GuySuCo said.

