Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016…

Golden Jaguars, Reggae Boyz clash at Leonora tonight

Jaguars desperate for positive result



By Franklin Wilson

Desperate for a positive result in order to remain in the reckoning in the Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016, Guyana’s Golden Jaguars will battle defending CFU Champions, Jamaica’s Reaggae Boyz tonight when Group 1, Round 3 action continues in the Land of Many Waters.

When Guyana lost that friendly international against host Jamaica on Friday May 18, 2012 at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Theodore Whitmore was in charge of the winners (1-0) as was Jamaal Shabazz for Guyana.

The Golden Jaguars lost their opening match on Saturday evening last against home team Suriname 2-3 in extra time at the Andre Kamperveen Stadium, Paramaribo and finds themselves in a must win situation if they are to advance further in the competition and fulfill the dream of qualifying for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Yesterday, the two nations hosted a press conference at the Signature Inn Hotel, Laluni Street, Queenstown, where they shared their respective and collective thoughts on today’s match.

Jamaica, the reigning CFU champions like Guyana, did not have much time to prepare, in fact the Reggae Boyz’ only session together would have been last evening at today’s match venue and this in part would have been as a result of hurricane Matthew which hit the Caribbean island.

The Golden Jaguars would be hoping to throw last Saturday’s defeat behind them and give it their all today in turning back the challenge of the Caribbean powerhouse similar to what they had achieved against another Caribbean powerhouse, Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors on 11.11.11. Long time Golden Jaguars Captain Christopher Nurse posited that this match is one that they are all excited for since they have not played a team of Jamaica’s caliber since the likes of Mexico, Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago.

”It’s going to be a test for our team. We know that the conditions that we face right now, we don’t have the Jaguars at the full potential right now. Match fitness has been a huge issue for us in camp, not just from domestic players but from overseas players.”

Despite, Nurse who himself is nursing a hamstring strain and did not play against Suriname is hoping to be fit and ready for today’s match.

”It’s important for the public to understand that we are not making excuses but they need to be educated and understand that regardless of the situation the players are going out on the field and they are giving the best that they can.”

He also noted that public support, especially here, is vital to help propel the team in its efforts to make Guyana proud.

”Getting behind the team can give the players the extra energy. Especially home here in Guyana, the players always find that little extra boost regardless of fitness levels and the fans play a key role in giving them that bit of extra motivation so it’s important for the fans to get behind the team, show support, be positive, get behind them and help us to get a good result in this game.”

Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz in his opening remarks posited that it is a big day for Caribbean football and Guyana given that the two nations will collide.

”For us tomorrow (today) it’s not just important for us to stay in the competition but it is important for us to approach the game for Guyana to make a good impression and a good performance to show that we are capable.”

Shabazz cautioned that focus should be on putting a proper programme in place and not just focus on a game.

”So we want to approach this game for a long term and to try to get the best possible result; but a proud moment for us that we go on the field with a Caribbean giant as when we went on the field in the past with Trinidad and Tobago. Be sure, we will put our best feet forward because we want to make a good game against Jamaica also for them. ”But we know just like the hurricane passed in Jamaica, we know they are hurricane and we know we’ll have to shut up our doors and our windows and we know the nature of this opponent. But for us, we have a firm resolve and as Chris said, no matter how many minutes we have, we will give our best.”

He also alluded that it s a big day because Caribbean Coaches have the opportunity of leading their teams against the backdrop of statements that Caribbean coaches does not have the pedigree so to do.

We see always that when it comes down to the problems they come back to us so we welcome our brother Theodore here so we are happy. Just as how we feel happy for the Bill Wilson and the Wayne Dover’s and those across the Caribbean, we are happy when we get the jobs because we are the ones who work hard in the trenches and give our lives to it.”

Captain of the Reggae Boyz Je-Vaughn Watson who plays with MLS side New England Revolution in his remarks said that he is expecting a quality game against Guyana which has quality players on its roster.

”We like competitive games and we are here to win but it’s not going to be easy because they are a good team so at the end of the day we just have to do the work on the field and just make it all correct; at the end of the game we try to come away with three points.”

Coach Whitmore who took over the team from Winfried Schafer who was relieved of duties by the JFF as a result of an incident with a Jamaican media outlet in September and under whose guidance Jamaica won the 2010 Caribbean Cup, which made him the only individual to win the Caribbean Cup as a player and as a head coach, noted in his remarks that preparations were not conducive noting that the only session as a team together would have been yesterday afternoon.

He also made mentioned that hurricane Matthew also played a part in them not spending more time together as a unit. “We are looking forward for a competitive and a good game.”

The Guyana starting team is expected to be slightly different from the Suriname game Shabazz intimated noting where there is lack in match readiness they will make up in enthusiasm.

The Golden Jaguars would be warming up with special Cancer Awareness T-shirts that were donated by Impressions. Corporate support for the match has been garnered from Ansa McAl through its Stag Beer brand, Impressions and Star Party Rentals.