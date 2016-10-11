Sans Souci beat Noitgedacht SC

Latest update October 11th, 2016 12:29 AM
Sans Souci defeated Noitgedacht SC by 25 runs when the Badri Prasad Memorial T20 tournament continued on Sunday at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Sans Souci batted first scored 174-9 in 20 overs. Seon Venture struck 44 and Nkosi Dazzel 32; Rondel Grandison claimed 3-16.
Noitgedacht made 149 all out in reply. Neal Ramalho got 39; Varounie Sasepaul captured 3-23, while Rahul Dinband took 2-6.
The semi finals will be played on Sunday with Good Success facing Sans Souci Jaguars and G-Square Cavaliers playing Marias Pleasure at the said venue.
