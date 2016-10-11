Sans Souci beat Noitgedacht SC

Sans Souci defeated Noitgedacht SC by 25 runs when the Badri Prasad Memorial T20 tournament continued on Sunday at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Sans Souci batted first scored 174-9 in 20 overs. Seon Venture struck 44 and Nkosi Dazzel 32; Rondel Grandison claimed 3-16.

Noitgedacht made 149 all out in reply. Neal Ramalho got 39; Varounie Sasepaul captured 3-23, while Rahul Dinband took 2-6.

The semi finals will be played on Sunday with Good Success facing Sans Souci Jaguars and G-Square Cavaliers playing Marias Pleasure at the said venue.