Latest update October 11th, 2016 12:29 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Prize giving ceremony for essay winners

Oct 11, 2016 News 0

-for GNBS National Quality Week
The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) yesterday hosted a prize giving ceremony for its essay competition. The ceremony was held at 10:00hrs at the GNBS Training room, Sophia. The participants in the essay

Winners with their teachers and trophies.

Winners with their teachers and trophies.

competition were from technical and vocational institutes throughout Guyana.
The competition was a part of the weeklong activities planned to mark the occasion. Teachers and students that participated attended this event along with the staff and Ms. Candelle Walcott-Bostwick, Executive Director for GNBS.
The participants were given two weeks to complete their essays, which were based on the theme “Standard is trust”, which is also the National Standard’s Week theme, October 10 -14.
Three students from three different institutions were awarded prizes yesterday for their excellent performance in their essays.
The third place winner, Surendra Nauth, was from the Leonora Technical and Vocational Training Centre. Second place winner, Jonathan Cyril, was from the New Amsterdam Technical Institute, and the first place winner, Esther Fraser, was from the Government Technical Institute.

More in this category

Sports

Kwakwani, Mackenzie High ensure Region 10 NSBF sweep

Kwakwani, Mackenzie High ensure Region 10 NSBF sweep

Oct 11, 2016

-evenly split four titles in 2016 competition   Kwakwani Secondary School continued its phenomenal dominance of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) on...
Read More
Another huge turnout anticipated for November 13 CMRC

Another huge turnout anticipated for November 13...

Oct 11, 2016

Lawrence wins De Sinco Limited Kings dominoes crown

Lawrence wins De Sinco Limited Kings dominoes...

Oct 11, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League – EBFA…

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 11, 2016

Golden Blue Echo takes feature event at Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Incorporated Mega Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Golden Blue Echo takes feature event at Nand...

Oct 11, 2016

Berbice Masters overcome Floodlights in T20 fixture

Berbice Masters overcome Floodlights in T20...

Oct 11, 2016

Atwell pays tribute to fallen hero Maurice ‘Busy’ Boyce

Atwell pays tribute to fallen hero Maurice...

Oct 11, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch