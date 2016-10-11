Prize giving ceremony for essay winners

-for GNBS National Quality Week

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) yesterday hosted a prize giving ceremony for its essay competition. The ceremony was held at 10:00hrs at the GNBS Training room, Sophia. The participants in the essay

competition were from technical and vocational institutes throughout Guyana.

The competition was a part of the weeklong activities planned to mark the occasion. Teachers and students that participated attended this event along with the staff and Ms. Candelle Walcott-Bostwick, Executive Director for GNBS.

The participants were given two weeks to complete their essays, which were based on the theme “Standard is trust”, which is also the National Standard’s Week theme, October 10 -14.

Three students from three different institutions were awarded prizes yesterday for their excellent performance in their essays.

The third place winner, Surendra Nauth, was from the Leonora Technical and Vocational Training Centre. Second place winner, Jonathan Cyril, was from the New Amsterdam Technical Institute, and the first place winner, Esther Fraser, was from the Government Technical Institute.