Latest update October 11th, 2016 12:29 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Private school in Linden excels at CSEC

Oct 11, 2016 News 0

For the past seven years since MC’s Educational Institute has been in operation, this year the

MC’s Educational Institute Headmaster Kevin De Jonge

MC’s Educational Institute Headmaster Kevin De Jonge

students got the most grade one passes.
MC’s Educational Institute which is located in the YMCA building on Independence Avenue started operation in 2009 under the leadership of Ms. Marcia Craig. Ms. Craig noted that she decided to open the school after she retired from the public system and was approached by some parents to have her teach their children.
“When they came to me I didn’t have a building or anything to start, but after they were behind me I decided to open the school. I have been teaching all my life and it gives me great pleasure when my students excel. I am a disciplinarian and if students want to come to my school they have to be disciplined and they have to work. “
According to the Head teacher, Kevin De Jonge, the first year the school had students write CSEC the results were outstanding. “In 2009 when my mother started the school with just about 20 students we had 92% passes in grades 1-4 and 70% passes in Grades 1-3 with seven grade ones.”
De Jonge noted that over the years the school population grew and there was always a balance in the pass rate. He said that in English and Mathematics there was always a 50 percent pass rate but they are hoping that the percentage increases in those subjects in the future.
The Head teacher said that over the years although 2016 saw the students getting more grade one passes, 2014 was the best year in terms of percentage passes.
“In 2014 we had 76% passes in Grades one to three and 95% passes in Grades one to four. The year 2015 it was our worst year; we had 57.8 % passes in grades one to three and 83.8% in grades one to four.”
Mr. De Jonge claimed that this year 2016 the pass rate is 74% in grades one to three and 92% in grades one to four. He also said that this year saw 14 grade one passes. The top student attained passes in eight subjects—five grade ones and three grade twos.
The pass rate in Mathematics is 47% in grades one to three and English A 50% in grades one to three.

More in this category

Sports

Kwakwani, Mackenzie High ensure Region 10 NSBF sweep

Kwakwani, Mackenzie High ensure Region 10 NSBF sweep

Oct 11, 2016

-evenly split four titles in 2016 competition   Kwakwani Secondary School continued its phenomenal dominance of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) on...
Read More
Another huge turnout anticipated for November 13 CMRC

Another huge turnout anticipated for November 13...

Oct 11, 2016

Lawrence wins De Sinco Limited Kings dominoes crown

Lawrence wins De Sinco Limited Kings dominoes...

Oct 11, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League – EBFA…

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 11, 2016

Golden Blue Echo takes feature event at Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Incorporated Mega Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Golden Blue Echo takes feature event at Nand...

Oct 11, 2016

Berbice Masters overcome Floodlights in T20 fixture

Berbice Masters overcome Floodlights in T20...

Oct 11, 2016

Atwell pays tribute to fallen hero Maurice ‘Busy’ Boyce

Atwell pays tribute to fallen hero Maurice...

Oct 11, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch