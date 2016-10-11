New Arya Samaj president urges greater educational role for mandirs

Dr. Yog Mahadeo was recently unanimously elected president of the Guyana Central Arya Samaj following the bi-annual general meeting held at its Prashad Nagar headquarters.

Dr. Mahadeo was unopposed in the elections that saw other influential leaders elected to the team to lead the organisation.

The other members of the new executive committee are Senior Vice President – Pt. Ravi Singh;

Vice Presidents – Pt Seukumar Harikishun and Pt. Amy Seedan; Secretary: Jaidev N Dudhnath;

Joint Secretaries – Mahendra Pagwah and Pt. Renuka Lall and Treasurer – Bharrat Jokhu.

The executives include members from the regional branches: Berbice Central Arya Samaj, East Coast Arya Samaj, West Coast Arya Samaj and Essequibo Central.

According to the body, delegates and observers came from all across the country to attend the general meeting.

With deep roots in community building, and social change, the Arya Samaj has been well known for its fearless stance on matters of education, youth, national and social progress, righteousness and many other initiatives.

In his maiden speech, the new President encouraged all mandirs to become education hubs and to join with the new executives in increasing social work while enabling lifestyles based on righteousness (Dharma). He exhorted all to join in the social work to “save our children; save our future”.