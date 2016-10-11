Man gets 20 years for killing wife

Forty-three-year-old, Annirude, a/k “Frankie”, a labourer of Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast, who was charged with killing his wife, 37-year-old, Haimwattie Annirude, was sentenced to 20 year’s imprisonment by Justice Priya Swenarine-Beharry.

The sentence followed a plea of mitigation by his lawyer in the high court.

Annirude was originally charged with murder but pleaded not guilty to that charge, however a guilty plea was registered for the lesser count of manslaughter.

According to the police between February 13 and February 14, 2015, Annirude strangled his wife after he returned home and became angry that she was not finished cooking. The couple, police reported, had an argument which later led to Annirude choking his wife to death. The deceased was later discovered the following day dead in her bed.

Neighbours recalled hearing Annirude beating his wife with what sounded like a piece of wood. They also heard loud screams emanating from the couple’s house.

Both Annirude and his wife were known alcoholics and would often engage in fist fights.

A post mortem examination revealed that Haimwattie Annirude died from asphyxiation due to compression injuries to the neck.