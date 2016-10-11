Latest update October 11th, 2016 12:29 AM

Man breaks court bond, shoots lover in head

A 36-year-old woman is hospitalised after she was shot in the head by her lover, who broke a court bond to keep the peace when he forced his way into the woman’s home two Mondays ago at Aranka Landing and attacked her.

Janet Gravesande

The victim has been identified as Janet Gravesande, a mother of one of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
Gravesande, who is hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, is said to be in a stable condition.
According to reports, around 04:00 hrs on October 3, last, the woman was sleeping in her shop at the landing when her estranged partner, Erico Joseph, sneaked into her property. When the woman got up, she found the suspect lying next to her with a gun. He does not have licence to carry a weapon.
Kaieteur News was told that the woman tried to escape but the suspect grabbed her and instructed that she open her mouth. When she refused, he put a knife to her neck. Reports are that when the woman pushed the suspect away, he opened fire—shooting her to the head.
According to the reports, the suspect then instructed a wounded Gravesande to get changed. He reportedly informed her that if she goes to the police, then she would not be able to go back to the interior and operate her business.
A report was made to the police but the suspect has not been arrested as yet.
On September 16, last, the couple was placed on bond to keep the peace when they chopped each other at Aranka.
Reports are that Gravesande and Joseph were involved in a heated argument after Joseph did not approve of her travelling to Georgetown.
The man allegedly became angry and chopped the woman on her right index finger. In retaliation, Gravesande armed herself with a weapon and chopped the man to his forehead and head. They both refused to give evidence against each other.

