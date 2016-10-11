Latest update October 11th, 2016 12:29 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Linden arch for bauxite centenary

Oct 11, 2016 News 0

This year marks 100 years of bauxite mining in Guyana and industry experts plan to explore ways to diversify processing of the ore.
Chairman of the Bauxite Century Board, Horace James, told the Government Information

Chairman of the Bauxite Centenary Board Horace James

Chairman of the Bauxite Centenary Board Horace James

Agency (GINA) in an interview yesterday that a panel discussion exploring the potential of bauxite over the next 100 years is part of a week-long list of activities scheduled to mark the centennial of bauxite mining in Guyana.
“The symposium will just glance back at the history but more or less try to see what role bauxite may have to play in the next hundred years. The question will be how we utilise the bauxite,” James told GINA.
James said there are opportunities and scope for further development of the industry. He hopes that in the next 100 years there will be other products coming from bauxite. “It is believed that Guyana is capable of producing some 350 million tonnes of bauxite. But, generating sufficient electricity and diversifying productions are the biggest challenges facing the industry,” James said.
Bauxite mining in Guyana officially began in October 1916 at Three Friends Mine, 10 miles outside of Mackenzie, Region Ten. It was being done by the newly incorporated Demerara Bauxite Company.
The refractory grade mineral made significant contributions to the Second World War and Guyana’s economy at the height of its production. One hundred years later, at least four different grades of the mineral are mined and processed but Guyana no longer processes the ore into alumina. Currently, the Bauxite Company of Guyana (BCGI) and Bosai Bauxite Company are the two bauxite companies in the industry today.
Meanwhile, the erection of an arch in Linden will be a focal activity of the centennial observation. While there is a bauxite belt across Guyana, Region 10 has the highest concentration of the mineral.
Plans are also in place for the release of a magazine highlighting the history, role and culture of bauxite in the development of Linden as a town and to Guyana’s GDP. There will also be the launch of commemorative stamps and education awareness programmes targeted to young people.

More in this category

Sports

Kwakwani, Mackenzie High ensure Region 10 NSBF sweep

Kwakwani, Mackenzie High ensure Region 10 NSBF sweep

Oct 11, 2016

-evenly split four titles in 2016 competition   Kwakwani Secondary School continued its phenomenal dominance of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) on...
Read More
Another huge turnout anticipated for November 13 CMRC

Another huge turnout anticipated for November 13...

Oct 11, 2016

Lawrence wins De Sinco Limited Kings dominoes crown

Lawrence wins De Sinco Limited Kings dominoes...

Oct 11, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League – EBFA…

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 11, 2016

Golden Blue Echo takes feature event at Nand Persaud, Sky Plus Incorporated Mega Sprint Classic Horserace meet

Golden Blue Echo takes feature event at Nand...

Oct 11, 2016

Berbice Masters overcome Floodlights in T20 fixture

Berbice Masters overcome Floodlights in T20...

Oct 11, 2016

Atwell pays tribute to fallen hero Maurice ‘Busy’ Boyce

Atwell pays tribute to fallen hero Maurice...

Oct 11, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch