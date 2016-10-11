Latest update October 11th, 2016 12:29 AM

Lawrence wins De Sinco Limited Kings dominoes crown

Oct 11, 2016 Sports 0

Earl Lawrence chalked up nine points to 4win the De Sinco Limited King dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday night at Turning Point. Teon Ambrose placed second with eight and Gilbert Mendonca third on five. Organiser Deon Carter congratulated the winner and thanked the sponsor.

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor's Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be.

