Lawrence wins De Sinco Limited Kings dominoes crown

Latest update October 11th, 2016 12:29 AM
Earl Lawrence chalked up nine points to win the De Sinco Limited King dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday night at Turning Point. Teon Ambrose placed second with eight and Gilbert Mendonca third on five. Organiser Deon Carter congratulated the winner and thanked the sponsor.
Oct 11, 2016-evenly split four titles in 2016 competition Kwakwani Secondary School continued its phenomenal dominance of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) on...
Oct 11, 2016
Oct 11, 2016
Oct 11, 2016
Oct 11, 2016
Oct 11, 2016
Oct 11, 2016
Why does the Government want to buy private land to expand the Attorney General’s Office? Why does the Government... more
It has long been believed that a Freedom of Information Act serves the best interests of a democracy by ensuring that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and Senior Fellow at the... more
This past week the government announced that it was going to do something about the poor performance at Mathematics.... more